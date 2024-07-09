Water World Continues Commitment to Serving All Guests and Enhancing Accessibility with Certified Autism Center™ Renewal

Water World, the first water park in Colorado to earn the Certified Autism Center™ status in 2020, renews its designation from IBCCES.

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a continuing effort to heighten the park's commitment to providing a welcoming environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive guests, Water World renews its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) status. Initial certification in this designation involved specialized training and certification focused on enhancing communication and engagement with guests who have sensory needs and their families.

"Water World prides itself on being a fun and welcoming place for every guest, every time. The Certified Autism Center™ training through IBCCES is an important part of that commitment, giving our staff the tools they need to better understand and serve autistic individuals and their families," says Yvonne Fischbach, executive director of Hyland Hills Parks and Recreation, which owns and operates Water World.

In addition to the training and certification, the park provides sensory guides to help guests plan their visits and a sensory room, which offers a quiet place in the park for anyone who is experiencing sensory overload or needs a calm place to relax and recharge. The water park also invites guests to utilize the free Attraction Access Pass (AAP) to ease navigating the park and waiting times for rides.

“IBCCES is honored to recognize Water World’s commitment to accessibility in becoming a Certified Autism Center™,” shares Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Initially certified in 2020, this recertification showcases their dedication to creating an environment where every guest will feel safe, welcome and included when visiting the park.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification, serving various sectors globally. Their programs are known for integrating evidence-based content with the perspectives of autistic individuals, and they offer various resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to promote continuous learning and long-term impact.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families looking for certified locations and professionals. Organizations listed on the site have met the criteria to be recognized as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC).



About Water World

Water World is recognized as one of the best and largest waterparks in the nation, with more than 50 thrilling and unique attractions across 70 beautiful acres. Water World is community-owned and operated by the Hyland Hills Park and Recreation District and has hosted more than 15 million guests since its opening in 1979. Water World features free parking and a bring-your-own picnic policy, as well as a variety of delicious food and drink options within the park. Guests should note that there can be a lot of walking due to the size of the park. In addition to rentable wheelchairs and the Attraction Access Pass (AAP), the park offers a free gondola to comfortably transport guests from one side of the park to the other. For more information, visit WaterWorldColorado.com or call 303-427-SURF.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders, IBCCES offers an extensive series of certifications designed to empower professionals to become leaders in their respective fields. By equipping them with advanced skills and knowledge, these certifications enhance the quality of care and improve outcomes for the individuals they serve. Recognized worldwide, IBCCES programs set the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders, ensuring that professionals are well-prepared to meet the diverse needs of their clients. Through a combination of evidence-based content and the perspectives of autistic individuals, IBCCES fosters a comprehensive and impactful learning experience.