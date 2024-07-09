HPS Product Recovery Solutions Celebrates Export Excellence with Prestige Award

HPS Product Recovery Solutions win export award HPS Pigging win prestige award

HPS, the world’s leading experts in Advanced Liquid Product Recovery (Pigging) Technology has won the Export Award at the Central England Prestige Awards.

NOTTINGHAM , NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPS Product Recovery Solutions, specialists in Advanced Liquid Product Recovery (Pigging) Technology, has been honoured with the Export Award at the Central England Prestige Awards. This accolade acknowledges HPS’s exceptional performance and growth in international markets.

For nearly three decades, HPS has been at the forefront in advanced pigging technology. HPS technology enhances the processes of companies handling liquids ranging from food and beverage, paint, and lubricants to personal care products. HPS solutions not only improve efficiency and environmental sustainability, but also deliver significant savings, benefiting companies with tens sometimes hundreds of thousands of pounds, dollars, or euros saved annually.

The company's innovative technology and commitment to customer service have been instrumental in expanding its presence in global markets.

Expanding Global Footprint

HPS Product Recovery Solutions, originally known as Hygienic Pigging Systems, began its journey in 1995 in a modest garage setup. The company has grown exponentially over the past 28 years, now serving hundreds of customers worldwide. This includes many multi-national, multi-site blue-chip companies as well as smaller, independent businesses.

HPS’s growth strategy has focused on broadening its international reach, with successful deployments of its pigging technology across North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Australasia.

The company’s export success is driven by its ability to adapt and tailor solutions to meet diverse regional requirements, while consistently delivering high-quality products and services.

Award-Winning Performance

The Central England Prestige Awards recognize small and medium-sized enterprises that have shown outstanding performance and innovation in their

respective fields.

The Export Award specifically highlights HPS’s achievements in expanding its market footprint and increasing export sales, contributing to the UK’s export economy.

In accepting the award, HPS Director Peter Elgar stated, “Winning the Export Award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. Our success in international markets is built on our commitment to providing advanced technology and exceptional customer care to our worldwide customer base. This recognition is not just for HPS, but for every customer and partner who believes in our vision.”

HPS continues to innovate with its technology. The company's innovative form of pigging automatically enables manufacturers to recover residual product from pipelines, thereby significantly reducing waste and maximizing yields and capacity. This technology is vital for companies looking to enhance their efficiency, sustainability, and operational performance.

As the company moves forward, it remains dedicated to developing new solutions that meet the evolving needs of its global customer base. With an emphasis on innovation and customer satisfaction, HPS is well-positioned to continue its leadership in Advanced Liquid Product Recovery Technology.

About HPS Product Recovery Solutions: Founded in 1995, HPS Product Recovery Solutions specializes in liquid product recovery (pigging) technology. Headquartered in Nottingham, UK, the company has offices in the US and Australia and partnerships with distributors around the world. HPS's solutions help manufacturers increase yields, reduce waste, and achieve significant environmental benefits. For more information, visit www.hps-pigging.com.