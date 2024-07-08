For the First Time: Rabbi Oury Cherki to Explain Judaism to Muslims in Arabic in a Groundbreaking Social Media Campaign

Cover picture of the new social media pages Profile images of the new social media pages

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brit Olam organization, led by Rabbi Oury Cherki, is launching its first-ever Arabic social media campaign aimed at building a bridge between faiths and explaining Judaism to Muslims. As part of this initiative, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok pages in Arabic have been created to share content that makes the fundamentals of Judaism accessible to Muslim believers in the Arabic language. The goal is to shatter preconceptions and challenge Muslims to change their approach towards Jews and Israel.

This project stems from the historic rabbinical letter written by Rabbi Cherki to Islamic scholars, which garnered significant attention worldwide and even led to the Rabbi being invited to visit the Emirates and engage in dialogue with religious leaders there. Within the Brit Olam organization, which focuses on spreading the values of the people of Israel to other nations, an Arabic department has been established to accompany this groundbreaking project.

The social media pages, under the name "الاتجاه الجديد" (New Direction), were launched today and already include several posts:

The first post: "Peace be upon you, our dear cousins, children of Ishmael. On our page, you can learn about us, the children of Israel, who are descendants of the Children of Isaac. We will tell you about Jewish life, the roots of traditions and customs in the Torah, Jewish history, and the fulfilled prophecy: the people of Israel returned to their land and established an independent state. We look forward to hearing from you and answering any questions you may have. Rabbi Oury Cherki and the page team believe that through love and conversation, we can build a bridge of faith between the children of Ishmael and the children of Isaac, and turn the Middle East into a place of peace and human fraternity for the entire world."

The second post is a video of Rabbi Cherki with Arabic subtitles. In the clip, the Rabbi says: "Greetings to all believers. The events we, the Children of Israel, experienced in our land in recent months, the events of October 7, confronted us with a very severe attack, carried out in the name of Islam. This compels us to rethink the relationship between our two religions. Things cannot remain as they were. Perhaps the time has come for Islamic scholars to hear a bit from Judaism, what is Judaism's stance regarding Islam? Through this listening, things may change for the better, and there may be cooperation between the children of Israel and the children of Ishmael."

Another post on the page is a video featuring Itamar Ben David, director of the Arabic department at "Brit Olam," speaking in Arabic: "Is the Star of David a Jewish symbol? The truth is that only in the last two hundred years has the Star of David become a recognized Jewish symbol, as the star is not mentioned at all in the Torah or rabbinical literature. Additionally, you can see that the Romans, and after them the Christians and Muslims, also used the Star of David symbol, and in the Muslim Quarter and the Temple Mount, you can find Stars of David in many places.

So what is the Jewish symbol? The Menorah! In the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem, you can see the golden menorah, a seven-branched candelabrum designed in the way it is believed to have looked in the Temple two thousand years ago. The Menorah is mentioned many times in the Torah with many details. The number seven is sacred in Judaism and represents the completeness of creation: God created the world in six days and rested on the seventh day. When Jews sanctify the Sabbath day, they testify that there is God and there is a Creator to the world. And there are many more laws related to the number seven."

Itamar Ben David, director of the Arabic department at "Brit Olam": "The dialogue we are promoting from Rabbi Cherki is a dialogue between Judaism and Islam. Rabbi Cherki's basic perception is that Islamic scholars need to recognize Israel and accept the Jewish people. The pages’ content will be promoted through paid promotion to the Arab world, focusing on Israeli Arabs, East Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, and even Syria."