EPS Global Launch Athlete Partnership Programme with Ireland Rugby Star

EPS Global launches its Global Athlete Programme with Ireland Rugby Star Aoibheann Reilly.
Making positive impacts on the communities in which we are based is a core value, such as sponsoring teams and youth projects, as well as other community initiatives. This programme is the next step”DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPS Global, a leading provider of Open Networking solutions and IC Programming and Embedded Security services, has launched its Athlete Partnership Programme. This initiative is designed to empower and nurture the next generation of athletic talent worldwide, starting in Ireland. By offering emerging athletes the essential resources and mentorship they need, EPS Global is committed to identifying, supporting, and developing the most promising young athletes, paving the way for their future success. This programme will have a specific focus on female athletes and on young male and female athletes starting out on their high-performance journey.
“Making positive impacts on the communities in which we are based is a core value of EPS Global” said EPS Global CEO Colin Lynch. “In the past we have been involved with sponsoring teams and youth projects, as well as other community initiatives. This Global Athlete partnership is the next step in this programme. It’s been a really exciting journey for EPS Global.”
The programme was launched with Ireland Rugby XVs and 7s star, Aoibheann Reilly, the first athlete to enter the programme. Reilly started every game of Ireland’s Women’s Guinness Six Nations campaign, playing an integral role in securing World Cup qualification. Reilly was also a part of the Irish Women’s Sevens team, who claimed a first ever series victory on the world stage in Australia, securing Olympic qualification.
“I know I'm playing well when I don't have any stresses off-field so having the support off-the-field is a big thing for me, so I can fully focus on Rugby”, said Reilly. “The extra financial support definitely helps in levelling the playing field for the women’s game, to bring it on to terms with the men’s.”
EPS Global plans to expand the programme to include athletes from its locations across the globe in the coming years with particular focus on women athletes and those from minority backgrounds.
