The Blood Center Partners with Italian Manufacturer Delcon to Digitalize Blood Collection Operations in Louisiana
EINPresswire.com/ -- Delcon, an Italian company specializing in medical devices and software for the transfusion sector, and The Blood Center, the primary supplier of blood, blood components, and plasma derivatives to local hospitals throughout South Louisiana and parts of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, announce a partnership for the supply of the innovative ‘Milano’ smart scales for blood collection. The devices developed by Delcon will enable The Blood Center to make the work of blood collection operators safer and more efficient by digitalizing workflows and data collection.
Delcon will provide The Blood Center with over 100 devices as part of a partnership that will extend in the years to come. Delcon's smart devices will support the center's daily operations, which involve more than 200 daily donations.
"We are extremely excited and pleased to partner with Delcon-USA, as we implement their Milano mixer/shaker and look forward to them positively enhancing our operational efficiencies," said Billy Weales, President & CEO of The Blood Center.
Delcon CEO Barbara Sala stated, "We continue to work to provide blood centers with the tools to streamline their processes, enabling them to best fulfill their essential role in our society. Delcon achieves this with an ecosystem of hardware and software solutions that make the most of today's most valuable resource: data.”
Among its most interesting technological features, the Milano scale allows for custom configurations on collection quantity, alarms, and operator actions required. It also enables custom creation of workflows to accommodate any specific requirement, the collection of process and operator data via Delcon’s proprietary information management infrastructure Delconet, and Ethernet data transmission (wired or wireless) for networks connecting up to 250 devices.
The innovative design of the Milano scale was developed in partnership with the New York Blood Center, analyzing the daily needs of operators. The design for the ‘Milano’ scale was researched to ensure the utmost ease of handling and transport convenience. The device has a vertical structure and can be hooked to cots and armchairs. This encourages the operator to work in an erect posture because of the touch interface on the upper part of the device. The tray on the lower part of the device enables gravity-driven blood donation. The device allows 100 donations to be made in a single battery cycle, and then the battery is easily recharged in an external power station with six settings. In 2021, the device won the prestigious Compasso d’Oro award in Italy for its design.
Delcon, which currently employs more than 60 people, closed 2023 with a double digit increase on the previous year. Thanks to its innovative approach, the company's footprint in the American market is increasing, positioning the company as one of the emerging leading suppliers for blood centers in the US.
Founded in 1960, The Blood Center is the primary supplier of blood, blood components, and plasma derivatives to local hospitals throughout South Louisiana and parts of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It is a non-profit, community service organization guided by a volunteer Board of Directors, comprised of community leaders and hospital representatives. The Blood Center supplies over 50 hospitals and numerous outpatient transfusion facilities in Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. Many of these hospitals, including Children's Hospital in New Orleans, Tulane University Hospital, and St. Tammany Parish Hospital, treat patients from throughout this region.
Roberto Rafaschieri
Roberto Rafaschieri
