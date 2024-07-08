Submit Release
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:MHC.U; MHC.UN) (“Flagship” or the “REIT”) today announced that senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the REIT’s second quarter 2024 results.

Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast

DATE: Thursday, August 8, 2024
TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET
INSTANT JOIN BY PHONE: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7af5d8873ed946be95b1afce7a34d61b
(Click the URL to join the conference call by phone)
Please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. Upon registration, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call.
LIVE WEBCAST:
 https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ywbhm4x5
   

Flagship expects to release its second quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, after the close of markets.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a leading operator of affordable residential Manufactured Housing Communities primarily serving working families seeking affordable home ownership. The REIT owns and operates exceptional residential living experiences and investment opportunities in family-oriented communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia and Illinois. To learn more about Flagship, visit www.flagshipcommunities.com.

For further information, please contact:

Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390


