Yeast Ingredients Market to Reach $6.6 Bn by 2032 with 8.8% CAGR: Key Players AngelYeast & ABF Ingredients Lead Growth

The global yeast ingredients market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Yeast Ingredients Market," The yeast ingredients market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $6.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Yeast ingredients find extensive applications across diverse sectors including food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed owing to their multifaceted properties. Despite their nutrient-rich composition, abundant in vitamins and minerals, yeast ingredients are favored for their ability to supplement the nutritional value of a wide variety of products. In addition, they play a pivotal role in flavor enhancer, facilitating fermentation processes, and refining the texture of food items, further strengthening their position as a versatile ingredient in various industries. Yeast, a unicellular fungus, aids in fermentation, leavening dough, and brewing. Main ingredients: Saccharomyces cerevisiae, water, and sugar. It metabolizes sugars into alcohol and carbon dioxide, causing dough to rise.

The increasing uptake of ready-to-eat food products among urban populations has driven the demand for yeast extracts in urban markets in recent years. Furthermore, there is a significant shift towards non-animal protein in animal feeds, boosting yeast ingredients industry growth. In addition, various initiatives by local governments and extensive advertising efforts by industry players to incorporate yeast ingredients in packaged food products, animal feeds, and other applications are significant factors anticipated to contribute to the advancement of the yeast ingredients market growth during the forecast period.

However, the yeast ingredients market faces some challenges. One drawback is the potential for allergenic reactions in individuals sensitive to yeast. In addition, fluctuations in raw material availability and prices can affect production costs, impacting market stability. Furthermore, concerns over GMO (genetically modified organism) yeast strains may raise regulatory hurdles in certain regions. Addressing these challenges effectively will be crucial for sustaining growth in the yeast ingredients market forecast.

The demand for yeast ingredients in food products and supplements is expected to increase due to the increasing preference for natural additives and ingredients in bakery and functional foods. Furthermore, the significant demand for ready-to-eat and convenience foods is projected to drive the consumption of yeast ingredients in the food industry in the future. Moreover, the growing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits and nutritional supplements value of yeast extracts is expected to unlock yeast ingredients market opportunities players during the forecast period. These factors are anticipated to boost the yeast ingredients market size expansion in the upcoming years.

The global yeast ingredients market share is segmented based on product, application, and region. By product, it is classified into yeast extracts, autolysates yeast, yeast beta-glucan, yeast derivatives, and others. By application, it is classified into food and beverages, animal feed, pharmaceutical, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the yeast ingredients market analysis report include AngelYeast Co., Ltd., ABF Ingredients, AB Vista, Lallemand Inc., Alltech, ECPlaza Network Inc., Lallemand, Inc., Cangzhou YaTai Commercial & Trade Co., Ltd, Foodchem International Corporation, and Kerry Group plc. Investment and agreement are common strategies followed by major market players.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global yeast ingredients market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

Key Findings of the Study

• Based on product, the yeast extracts sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the yeast derivatives sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

• Based on application, the food and beverages sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

• Based on region, Europe registered the highest market share in 2022 and Asia-Pacific is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

