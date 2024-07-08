10.3% CAGR Propels Macadamia Market Growth to $2.9 Billion: Makua Coffee Company and Marquis Group Lead

Macadamia Market

The global macadamia market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Macadamia Market," The macadamia market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Driving Forces Behind Market Surge:

The global nut industry has witnessed a significant growth in the past decade. The macadamia nuts have gained a significant traction among the global consumers in the recent years. Macadamia is a tree nut derived from the macadamia trees. The rise in production and export-import levels of macadamia across the globe is showcasing the rapid surge in demand for the macadamia nuts across various industry verticals such as food, beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, the development of innovative food products like popcorn and coconut using the macadamia-based ingredients is expected to gain consumer attention across the globe. Macadamia is a rich source of nutrients, monosaturated fats, and antioxidants that are beneficial for human health. The rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of macadamia among the consumers is expected to boost the consumption of macadamia and drive the global macadamia market growth during the forecast period.

Dominant Trends and Insights:

Processed Segment Dominance: Processed macadamia holds a significant market share, primarily driven by its versatile applications in various products such as edible oil, snacks, confectioneries, desserts, cosmetics, and bakeries.

End-Use Preference: The food & beverage segment leads the market, owing to widespread adoption across snacks, confectioneries, bakeries, desserts, and beverages, driven by macadamia's natural nutritional profile.

Organic Segment Growth: The organic segment is poised for rapid growth, fueled by escalating consumer inclination towards organic products and the perceived health benefits associated with organic macadamia.

Distribution Dynamics: While the B2B segment currently dominates, the B2C segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, fueled by increasing household consumption and demand for macadamia-based products.

Regional Dynamics:

Asia-Pacific Dominance: With the largest revenue share in 2021, Asia-Pacific leads the global market, driven by high demand, consumption, and availability of macadamia, particularly in countries like China and Australia.

North America's Position: Following Asia-Pacific, North America holds a significant market share, driven by growing utilization of macadamia in various industries.

Top Players in the Global Macadamia Industry:

• Buderim Ginger

• Dr. Paul's Kona Coffee Company

• Eastern Produce

• Golden Macadamias

• Hamakua Macadamia Nuts Company

• Hawaiian Host Group

• Makua Coffee Company

• Marquis Group

• MWT Foods

• Nambucca Macnuts Pty Ltd.

• North Shore Macadamia Nut

• Royal Macadamia (Pty) Ltd.

• Superior Nut Company

• T.M. Ward Coffee Company

• Wondaree Macadamias Nuts

Key findings of the study

The global macadamia market size was valued at $1,106.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,851.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031.

By form, the oil segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

By end use, the food & beverage segment was valued at $903.8 million in 2021, accounting for 81.7% of the global macadamia market share.

By region, in North America, the U.S. was the most prominent market in 2021, and is projected to reach $926.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

