Hospital Asset Management Market Up-and-Coming Trend | Big Giants- GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the global Hospital Asset Management market is estimated with a CAGR of 10.68% from 2023 to 2030.
Some of the major players such as GE Healthcare (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), AiRISTA Flow (United States), Elpas (United States), CenTrak, Inc. (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), ThingMagic [A Novanta Company (United States)], Sonitor (Norway), Stanley Healthcare (United States), Versus Technology, Inc. (United States)
Hospital Asset Management Market Overview
Hospital asset management involves the systematic tracking and monitoring of medical equipment, devices, and other assets within a healthcare facility. This aims to enhance asset utilization, streamline maintenance, and improve overall operational efficiency in healthcare settings.
Hospital Asset Management Market Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles
Market Trends:
Advancements in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning are being used in healthcare asset management systems to enable asset tracking, predictive maintenance, and inventory management which deliver real-time insights with efficient decision-making. Adoption of cloud-based solutions in these asset management systems as they offer higher flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Healthcare providers now access real-time data and analytics at their convenience. Healthcare providers are adopting mobile devices to access hospital asset management systems at any place which enhances patient care and reduces downtime.
Market Drivers:
Rising demand for healthcare services due to the prevalence of chronic diseases drives growth in the global hospital asset management market. Healthcare providers can manage their assets more effectively with the use of hospital asset management systems thereby enhancing patient outcomes and lowering costs. Increased awareness about the benefits of adopting asset management systems in the healthcare industry fuels the expansion of the global hospital asset management market. Adoption of these systems offers increased asset usage, lower maintenance costs, and better inventory control which in turn increases productivity and efficiency. Growing demand for cost-effective solutions accelerates market expansion. Hospital asset management systems assist providers in maximizing the use of their assets and cutting down on maintenance expenses.
Market Opportunities:
Continued development of advanced tracking technologies, expansion of asset management solutions to smaller healthcare facilities, and integration with electronic health records (EHR).
Hospital Asset Management Market: Segmentation
The Hospital Asset Management Market is Segmented by Global Hospital Asset Management Market Breakdown by Application (Hospital [Equipment, Patient Monitoring, Staff Management, Hand Hygiene], Pharma [Drug Counterfeiting, Supply Chain]) by Type (Real-time Location Systems (RTLS), Radio-frequency Identification (RFID), Ultrasound, Infrared) by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Hospital Asset Management Market - Geographical Outlook
The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
