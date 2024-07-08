Submit Release
S and R Professionals rebranded as MethodHub Texas

MethodHub Houston

S and R Professionals, a Houston based company servicing Oil and Gas/Energy customers rebranded as MethodHub Texas

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S&R Professionals, a leading global consulting services company with a significant long-term presence in Texas, is excited to announce its rebranding as DBA MethodHub Texas. This rebranding reflects our commitment to expanding our presence to serve our Texas-based clients, especially in the Energy/Oil and Gas and healthcare sectors.

MethodHub acquired S and R professionals in Nov 2022 and has now renamed it has MethodHub Texas. " This is to bring it under the larger MethodHub umbrella, while reaffirming our association with and commitment to Texas in some small way" said Aho Bilam, President and CEO of MethodHub.

"With continued presence in Texas and the visibility of MethodHub, we expect to reach more prospects and burrow further into our existing customer portfolio" said Probeer Das, CTO of MethodHub Texas.

"Being part of MethodHub enables us to leverage a wider network of resources, expertise, and technology, enhancing our ability to deliver even more value to our clients" Sudeep Dewan,. Chief Engagement Manager of MethodHub.

Proud Associate Sponsor of the Texas Super Kings

In addition to our rebranding, we are excited to announce that MethodHub is the Associate Sponsor for the Texas Super Kings. This sponsorship underscores our commitment to supporting local communities and fostering sportsmanship and teamwork. By partnering with the Texas Super Kings, we aim to contribute to the vibrant sports culture in Texas and engage with fans and communities in meaningful ways.

As MethodHub Texas, we are excited about the future and the opportunities it holds. We remain committed to our mission of helping our clients navigate the complexities of today's business environment and achieve their goals. Our rebranding as MethodHub Texas reflects how much we cherish the Texas association and MethodHub's keen interest to service the business enterprises in this geography

