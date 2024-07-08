Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,898 in the last 365 days.

Public Health Connections Newsletters

Public Health Connections (PHC) is a monthly newsletter for county health departments, school nurses, state health and community public health workforce and those who request it. PHC is published by the Local Health Section of KDHE's Bureau of Community Health Systems. 

Request Distribution

Sign up to receive PHC or to access your subscriber preferences.

Contact Us

The PHC Editorial Office can be reached at 785-296-4485.

Articles, funding opportunities, training announcements, news, resources and job postings can be emailed to Lisa Horn by the 16 of the current month for the next month’s edition.

You just read:

Public Health Connections Newsletters

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more