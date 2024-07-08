Financial Promoter agrees partnership with Slipcase
The deal will see stories from Financial Promoter distributed through the Slipcase platform. Slipcase will now have a presence at Financial Promoter events.
Many Rhotic Media clients already partner with Slipcase and Financial Promoter now attends most global major (re)insurance events, so this partnership makes complete sense.”LONDON, UK, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhotic Media has agreed a partnership with Slipcase that will see content from Financial Promoter distributed to users of the insurance intelligence platform.
Effective today, marketers with a Slipcase registration can access links to the full range of news, features, comments and event-led reports from Financial Promoter, alongside other content distributed on the platform.
The partnership will also see Slipcase having a presence at the Financial Promoter Awards on 7 November 2024, sponsoring the Insurance Marketer of the Year category. Slipcase will also be participating in the annual Financial Promoter Live! conference in March 2025.
The partnership will also see Slipcase involved as a ‘digital partner’ in all future insurance events hosted by Financial Promoter and taking speaker/moderator slots at Financial Promoter events.
Financial Promoter’s content links will now be distributed to Slipcase’s platform of 55,000 registered professionals through slipcase.com, 230,000 risk & re/insurance professionals in total including their mobile app, newsletter and broker / carrier API audiences.
Joe McGrath, founder and CEO of Rhotic Media, said Slipcase is the perfect partner for Financial Promoter as the brand has grown in stature among insurance marketers over recent years.
He said: “Many Rhotic Media clients already partner with Slipcase and Financial Promoter now attends most global major (re)insurance events, so this partnership makes complete sense.
“In the coming 12 months, Financial Promoter’s reporting team will be at major insurance events in Baden Baden, Las Vegas, London, Monaco, and Singapore, so Slipcase users will now benefit from original insurance content uniquely created for marketers.”
Alex Hearn, founder of Slipcase, said: “Our ambition is to curate and showcase the best available content from across the web for risk & re/insurance professionals. Financial Promoter’s focus on Marketing / Comms specific content across Financial Services is a great fit with our Marketing / Comms topic and audience, and we look forward to introducing and promoting their content to a global audience.”
Slipcase
Slipcase delivers ‘Contextual Intelligence’ to the world’s re/insurance industry professionals and businesses; real-time, relevant information, curated from the best sources across the industry and the wider web. These intelligence hyperlinks are delivered to Slipcase users through its ecosystem, including a desktop platform, mobile apps, newsletters and API feeds. It is also a highly effective way for organisations to reach the global commercial and specialty re/insurance sector, with over 53,000 subscribers to their weekly emails, and 213,000 platform users (exclusive of API feed audience). Organisations using Slipcase receive regular reporting containing bespoke, industry-first insights around both the performance of their content and the readership habits of the general re/insurance market, as per the specific organisation’s needs.
Financial Promoter
Financial Promoter is the UK’s freshest title for marketing professionals in financial services, reaching marketing and comms professionals across capital markets, insurance and personal finance. Published by Rhotic Media, the title is distributed in print and digital and activated at a clutch of live events. We reach marketers at the UK’s largest banks, asset managers, (re)insurers, fintechs, lenders, trading venues, and payments companies.
Rhotic Media
Rhotic Media is the parent organisation of Financial Promoter. Rhotic Media is a financial content agency specialising in financial services content marketing. It has offices in Chelmsford and London and serves media and corporate clients in the banking, asset management, insurance, professional services and technology sectors.
