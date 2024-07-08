Submit Release
EU reacts to the release of a number of political prisoners in Belarus

The European Union said it is “relieved” by the news that a number of political prisoners, recently released in Belarus, are “finally reunited with their families and loved ones”.

At the same time the European Union External Action Service (EEAS), the diplomatic service of the EU, reminds that are still more than 1400 political prisoners in Belarus, including prisoners without any possibility to communicate with those outside for indefinite periods of time, with serious health issues, disabilities, over the age of 60, minors and people with mental illnesses. 

“Some of these detainees require urgent medical assistance and have life threatening conditions,” says a press release by the EEAS, adding the EU urges the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners in Belarus.

