EU and UNDP transfer six more mobile administrative service centre vehicles to communities in Ukraine

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, have transferred six more mobile administrative service centre (ASC) vehicles to territorial communities in Ukraine.

The new mobile ASCs will now operate in Voznesensk, Pervomaisk, and Bashtanka communities in Mykolaiv Oblast, and Kamianske, Novooleksandrivka, and Kryvyi Rih communities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The Mobile ASC is an office on wheels, fully equipped with the necessary infrastructure and communication facilities for the admin team to work with. Their design ensures accessibility for all, including elderly visitors and people with disabilities.

Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said that this initiative brings essential public services directly to local communities. “The EU is committed to backing Ukraine’s innovative digital and mobile solutions, improving the daily lives of many. By leveraging these technologies, we are helping to address immediate needs, especially in the war-affected communities, and contribute to Ukraine’s long-term stability and its integration with the EU.”

The Mobile ASCs were purchased and equipped by UNDP in Ukraine, with financial support from the European Union, as a part of the ‘EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ (EU4Recovery) project.

Earlier, in May 2024, six mobile ASCs were handed over to six other communities, specifically in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, and Sumy Oblasts.

