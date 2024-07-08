Submit Release
qordata Launches Grants & Sponsorships Management Solution

qordata

PRINCETON, NJ, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- qordata Inc., a leading provider in data-driven compliance solutions, is excited to announce the release of its new Grants & Sponsorships Management Solution. The solution automates life sciences companies’ grants and sponsorships approval process, assuring compliance and efficiency.

Key features include:
* Centralized management of donations, grants, and sponsorships
* Streamlined approval workflows
* Comprehensive tracking and documentation of funds in real-time
* Data analytics for seamless oversight of the entire process

"As we continue to build our data-driven compliance platform, the addition of a funding management solution, such as charitable donations, research grants, and sponsorship requests, brings us closer to our vision of offering an end-to-end solution for compliance teams.”, expressed Salman Kasbati, COO of qordata. " I am grateful to our team for introducing this solution, as they continue to deliver value to our clients."

With the introduction of this offering, qordata aims to provide a holistic platform for the life sciences compliance industry, ensuring that organizations can navigate regulatory landscapes with confidence and precision.

For more information, visit our Grants & Sponsorships Solution webpage.

