Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oligonucleotide synthesis market, valued at $8.85 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to $10.27 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. This growth is primarily driven by advancements in biomedical research, therapeutic development, biotechnology innovations, genomic studies, and expanding DNA technologies.

Emerging Trends Driving Market Growth

In the forecast period, the market is expected to expand significantly, reaching $18.67 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 16.1%. Key factors contributing to this growth include the rise in diagnostic tools, RNA interference therapies, regenerative medicine applications, nanotechnology advancements, and developments in gene editing techniques. Notable trends shaping the market landscape include targeted drug development, innovative delivery systems, automated synthesis processes, CRISPR-cas technology utilization, and the adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) methodologies.

Addressing the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, cancer, and chronic respiratory conditions, is a significant catalyst propelling the demand for oligonucleotide synthesis. Oligonucleotides play a crucial role in modulating gene expression associated with chronic diseases, targeting mRNA, pre-mRNA, or non-coding RNA to influence splicing events, protein translation, or induce degradation.

According to reports from international health organizations, chronic diseases account for a substantial portion of global mortality, underscoring the urgent need for effective therapeutic interventions facilitated by oligonucleotide technologies.

Major Players and Innovation Strategies

Leading companies driving innovation in the oligonucleotide synthesis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. These companies are focusing on introducing novel synthesis techniques such as de novo synthesis, aimed at enhancing their competitive positioning.

For instance, Ansa Biotechnologies achieved a significant milestone in March 2023 by successfully synthesizing the longest oligonucleotide worldwide using de novo synthesis methods. This breakthrough underscores the industry's commitment to advancing genetic engineering capabilities for applications in gene therapy and biotechnology.

Market Segmentation and Regional Insights

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented based on type, product type, and application:

Types: Custom Oligos, Predesigned Oligos

Product Types: Oligonucleotides, Reagents, Equipment, Services, Purification, Modification

Applications: Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications, Diagnostic Applications

Regional Insights: North America led the market in 2023, driven by significant investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region, supported by increasing healthcare expenditure and research initiatives across emerging economies.

