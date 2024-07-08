North West Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs closes down 17 initiation schools

North West Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs – CoGTA, has through the Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee – PICC and in collaboration with South African Police Service – SAPS, successfully closed down seventeen (17) initiation schools across the province and in the process rescuing over 100 initiates.

The shutting down of the schools follows the extensive oversight visits conducted by the PICC across the province, to clamp down on illegal initiation schools since the beginning of the 2024 winter initiation season in line with Section 15 of the Customary Initiation Act No 2 of 2021 (CIA).

The committee was monitoring compliance in terms of Sections 20, 21, 23 and 24 of the CIA with, verifying the qualifications and credentials of initiation school practitioners i.e. principals, care-takers and traditional surgeons. They also inspected the facilities and resources to ensure they meet minimum standards as per Section 30 of the CIA.

These operations have ensured the safety and health of numerous young initiates whom some were found to be in a dire condition. The PICC has opened cases at various police stations and the school principals were arrested.

The Chairperson of PICC Kgosi Godfrey Ramosetlho Gasebone, has expressed deepest concern over the non-compliance of the initiation school principals which resulted in an increase of illegal schools and deaths of two (2) initiates.

Kgosi Gasebone believes the proliferation of illegal initiations is driven by money and greed by individuals who want to extort money from the parents of initiates.

“During our capacity building session which occurred in April 2024, the PICC has done its best to engage the school principals across the province about the new customary initiation law and to follow before establishing the initiations school. This was done in an effort to prevent the emergence of illegal initiation schools.

We are happy that the school principals have been arrested and they will face the full might of the law. We will continue to work with the police to clamp down on these illegal acts and until everyone follows the dictates of the CIA”, remarked Kgosi Gasebone.

He has also condemned the recent attack of the PICC Deputy Chairperson Andries Stemmer’s son, an act of intimidation by those running illegal initiation schools. This incident occurred following a community tip-off about illegal initiation schools in Lichtenburg and Coligny, where 13 initiates were found.

Other initiates were rescued from illegal schools Moretele, Motla, Makapanstad, Kromkuil, Klipgat, Kgabalatsane, Hebron, Letlhabile, Tigane, Goedgevonden, Mahikeng, Mareetsane, Coligny, Boikhutso, Makouspan and Madibogo which were shut down.

The rescued initiates were taken to neighbouring clinics and hospitals for further check-ups and assistance.

Kgosi Gasebone maintains that no initiation school will exist without following the prescripts of the CIA which amongst other included medical check-ups of initiates and acquiring consent from parents of initiates.

"What is happening is totally unacceptable. It is illegal and shows no regard for life. We appeal to communities to help the department and PICC to stop these criminals who abduct schoolboys and initiate them without the knowledge and consent of their parents. The two deaths would have been avoidable", said Kgosi Gasebone.

Kgosi Gasebone has encouraged those who have been following the Customary Initiation Act to continue to do so and preserve this important tradition.

Enquiries:

Dineo Thapelo

Cell: 0722182559

Email: dthapelo@nwpg.gov.za

