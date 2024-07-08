Micro and Nano PLC Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Micro And Nano PLC Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The micro and nano PLC market, encompassing compact programmable logic controllers designed for small-scale automation systems with limited I/O requirements, has experienced robust growth in recent years. Valued at $8.35 billion in 2023, it is projected to grow to $9.07 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. It will grow to $12.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth is driven by factors such as the surge in industrial automation, cost reduction, miniaturization, increased integration with SCADA systems, and the demand for energy efficiency.

Rising Adoption of Industrial Robots Propels Market Growth

The adoption of industrial robots, mechanical devices designed for automated production tasks in industrial settings, is a key driver for the micro and nano PLC market. Micro and nano PLCs play a crucial role in coordinating industrial robot processes, facilitating IoT exchange and task sequencing. The International Federation of Robotics reported a significant increase in industrial robot installations, with Germany and the United States witnessing notable rises in demand from manufacturing sectors.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, and Siemens AG are actively developing space-efficient solutions like the slimmest PLCs to gain a competitive edge. For instance, Crouzet launched the Millenium Slim PLC, measuring only 17.5mm wide, equipped with wireless Bluetooth capabilities and suitable for decentralized control system applications.

Key Trends in the Market

In the forecast period leading up to 2028, the micro and nano PLC market is expected to witness advancements in semiconductor technology, integration with artificial intelligence, and increased focus on sustainability and green manufacturing. Technological advancements in communication and the application of machine learning and blockchain for secure communication are also anticipated to shape market dynamics.

Micro And Nano PLC Market Segments

• Type: Micro PLC, Nano PLC

• Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

• Architecture: Fixed PLC, Modular

• Industry: Automotive, Chemicals And Fertilizers, Food And Beverages, Home And Building Automation, Metals And Mining, Oil And Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp And Paper, Power, Water And Wastewater

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the micro and nano PLC market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the coming years. Comprehensive regional dynamics and growth opportunities are detailed in the full report.

