Bytesview Analytics Is Thrilled To Introduce Plantora
Introducing Plantora - Plant Identify and Care app. Get to explore and try the many features of the app featured in this press release.NOIDA, INDIA, INDIA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Company is happy to add a new and exciting product to their catalog.
Noida, India: Bytesview Analytics Pvt Ltd. an emerging name in the field of SAAS-based products that are developed using the best AI technologies, is proud to announce the launch of their latest mobile app - “Plantora”. With this new plant identification and care app, the company aims to bring a huge change in the market by providing users with all the answers to their plant care queries in a single place.
Plantora is the latest addition to the market of plant identification and care apps and aims to become one of the best. With this app, the company wants to aid all the plant parents in the world by saving their time and effort on any plant care research. Plantora will provide many features to its users such as -
Accurate and Fast Plant Identification - Identify any plant with just images easily.
Informative Plant Care Guides - Improve plant knowledge with comprehensive plant care guides.
Plant Symptom Checker - Diagnose any plant disease or problem by just selecting the identical symptoms.
Personalized Plant Care Reminders - Set plant care reminders that fit users' routines and take timely care of plants.
Plant Calculators - Calculate the exact needs of plants such as the amount of water, fertilizer, sunlight, and more.
At Bytesview Analytics, “We aim to bring the best possible solutions to our customers with products that have been developed with the utmost dedication and effort. We want to utilize the true potential of AI to come up with solutions that really help people and make a difference in the world” says the Co-founder of the company Piyush Khatri. Plantora is one such example of that, this app was developed by experts who researched intensively about the needs of the users.
Plantora is now available for users on IOS and Android platforms. To learn more about the App and its features visit - https://plantora.app/
