ESGRI Launches Free ESG Benchmarking Tool to Evaluate Businesses’ ESG Performance

ESGRI Logo ESG Rating for Business Free ESG Health Check

ESG Reporting Intelligence launches a FREE ESG health check to provide businesses with a clear understanding of how to prepare for mandatory ESG reporting

A lot of SME’s struggle to understand where to begin on their ESG reporting journey. Our vision is to help these businesses take the first step by providing a free comprehensive ESG report.” — James Cronan

SYDNEY, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESG Reporting Intelligence (ESGRI) has launched a free business ESG health check, a global initiative to provide businesses worldwide with a better understanding of how to prepare for mandatory Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting. This ESG health check is designed to offer an automated ESG score, identifying the key issues businesses should be focusing on over the next two years. Completing the short health check provides a first step for small to medium companies globally to benchmark current performance and commence their ESG journey.

The ESGRI Health Check is based on data from decades of ESG consulting experience by experts from five continents who have worked with some of the world’s leading companies. The health check measures criteria that cover HR, operations, property, product development, marketing and compliance. Upon completion, companies receive a score out of 1,000 based on their responses, which can be validated and shared internally to develop a reporting roadmap or externally for stakeholders who seek to understand the business ESG performance. The score comes with a detailed report breaking down strengths and weaknesses into four categories: ESG Maturity, Environment, Social, and Governance.

James Cronan, Managing Director of ESGRI, stated:

“A lot of SME’s we speak with struggle to understand where to begin, and unfortunately the options out there are too expensive to get specialist ESG consultancies to help. Our vision is to help these businesses take the first step and get a comprehensive guide that they can develop a strategy off. ESG strategy and reporting have become increasingly important to a wide range of external stakeholders such as suppliers, customers, banks and government regulators. An increasing number of nations are requiring mandatory ESG reporting for companies, a trend that is rapidly growing.”

“Our goal is to simplify the preparation for ESG reporting. The ESG health check takes approximately 30 minutes to complete and provides businesses with a comprehensive report detailing areas for improvement. It is an accessible, independent, and highly effective solution - not only that, but it is completely free. Reports of this calibre can cost companies thousands of dollars, but by offering this service for free, ESGRI aims to make ESG reporting more accessible for businesses.”

The ESG health check is a straightforward process available to any business globally, requiring approximately 30 minutes to complete. Once the survey is finished, the ESGRI team will review the responses and validate the data within seven days. A report that is valued at 000’s of dollars is provided by ESGRI at no cost. Businesses can use their score as a foundation for mandatory ESG reporting. Or engage with ESGRI directly to validate and assist further.

Contact:

E: james.c@esgri.com

Ph: +61 407 667 658

About ESG Reporting Intelligence

ESGRI is an ESG reporting software with clients across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the US, working with clients ranging from agriculture, professional services, asset management, investment management, banking, health care, manufacturing, energy, technology and mining of all different sizes.

The technology that ESGRI launched in early 2023 includes a wide range of modules which helps their clients build good ESG core foundations and develop industry best ESG practices. ESGRI is the most comprehensive ‘consulting-as-a-platform’ solution in the market, built off decades of ESG consulting experience working with some of the world’s leading companies. ESGRI will guide your business and team on how to craft an authentic and genuine ESG strategy and report. The ESG sector questions are tailored to ask your team what is material to their industry, incorporating 80 unique frameworks, whilst also tracking against your expected requirements such local government mandatory reporting requirements.

Technology includes:

• Carbon footprint

• Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

• ESG risk management

• Governance (policies & procedures)

• ESG supply chain risk management

• Supplier ESG assessments

• Board & management profiles