One X League, Inc. Collaborates With Tech & CPG Brands in an Expansion of Its Enterprise Executive Membership Offerings
Orgs Are Scoring Big Points With Their Executive Employees By Offering This League’s Membership.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONE X LEAGUE, Inc., one of the largest executive leagues for Black women leaders and founders, partnered with mid-size companies across the U.S. in 2023 for an enterprise offering of their memberships to VP and C-suite employees at corporate partner organizations. For Q3 of 2024, that partnership has expanded to larger corporations across North America (including Canada) as an enterprise offering for groups of executive leaders across industries, including tech, CPG, healthcare, finance, and more.
The purpose of the enterprise partnership is for organizations interested in offering their eligible executive leaders an opportunity to collectively bypass the waitlist and become* members of ONE X LEAGUE, taking part in their exclusive membership benefits, which include visibility, inclusive experiences, uniquely curated executive programming, professional relationships, and access to their executive member network. *Successfully completing ONE X LEAGUE’s application process, review and approval are still required before any membership is granted, whether enterprise or individual.
ONE X LEAGUE’s executive membership offerings include their Speaker Series, an Executive Career Office (CVs, Career Counsel, Opportunities), virtual Executive Assistant, annual professional headshots, thought leader-led sessions, curated in-person experiences (themed brunches and dinners, film premieres), book discussions, wellness programs, Member Rewards Program, Surprise & Delights (gifts, celebrations, recognition), personal interest resources, Private Member Suite (online portal), global excursions, meaningful relationships, access to a network of thriving executive women, and much more.
About ONE X LEAGUE, Inc.
ONE X LEAGUE is the largest professional league for Black and Afro-Latina women executives and founders. Their member experiences and programming are centered around their members' holistic professional and social needs, aligning with their seven verticals of leadership, wellness, wealth, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, arts & entertainment, and luxury travel. ONE X LEAGUE’s core value is kindness, which is the essence of their culture and how they show up in all spaces.
Learn more about ONE X LEAGUE enterprise memberships via the Partnerships link on the website: https://onexleague.com
For more details, contact Naomi Jordan at naomi@onexleague.com or call 347.562.1239.
For updates, follow ONE X LEAGUE on social media:
https://www.instagram.com/onexleague/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/onexleague/
Tiffany Chanel Knighten
Brand Curators
tiffany@brandcurators.com