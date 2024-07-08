Derby Barracks/DUI/Two vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A5003486

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 07/06/2024 @ 2206 Hours

STREET: 1045 Vt Route 242

TOWN: Jay

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cross Rd

WEATHER: Coudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Erin Richards

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

OPERATOR: Matt Logan

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Unidentified

AGE: N/A

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: N/A

VEHICLE MAKE: N/A

VEHICLE MODEL: N/A

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: passenger side rear end damage.

INJURIES: None reported

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/06/24 at approximately 2206 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from Erin Richards (39) of Irasburg, VT, who advised she was involved in a crash. Troopers responded to the scene and prior to their arrival, it was determined Richards and her passenger Matt Logan (29) of Irasburg, VT, left the scene of the crash. The second vehicle and its operator also left the scene of the crash prior to Troopers arrival.

Troopers located Richards and Logan traveling on VT Route 242 in the town of Jay, VT. Richards showed indicators of impairment and subsequent investigation revealed Richards was Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol at the time of the crash. Logan also displayed indicators of impairment and subsequent investigation revealed after the initial crash, Logan operated the vehicle and went off the roadway and struck a highway sign before parking the vehicle and allowing Richards to drive away from the scene. Both Richards and Logan were arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing.

Investigation into the original reporting crash revealed Richards was traveling south on Cross Road and failed to yield to right of way traffic when turning onto VT RT 242 and struck a vehicle that was traveling west on VT RT 242. The second vehicle and its operator are unknown currently. The vehicle was described to be a white van with VT tags. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7077839 T23 VSA 1048(B): Stop or Yield Intersection - (Richards)

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Newport

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/23/2024 @ 8:30am

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881