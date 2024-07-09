Thumbwind Publications Launches New Facebook Group Celebrating History & Fun Along Michigan’s M-25
Join the "History & Fun Along Michigan’s M-25" Facebook group to explore and share the events, history, and attractions along Michigan's first scenic highway!CASEVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thumbwind Publications announces the launch of a new public Facebook group, "History & Fun Along Michigan’s M-25." The group aims to connect individuals who appreciate the iconic Michigan State Highway M-25, its rich history, and the numerous events and attractions it offers.
M-25, one of the longest state highways in Michigan, spans over 147 miles along the picturesque shoreline of Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay. Not only a popular route for travelers, M-25 holds a significant place in Michigan's history. Originally a Native American trail, the highway played crucial roles in the lumber and shipping industries, contributing to its fascinating past.
Mike Hardy, founder of Thumbwind Publications, expressed enthusiasm about the new group: "We are thrilled to bring together a community of people who appreciate the beauty and history of M-25. Our hope is that this group will educate, entertain, and inspire people to explore and support the local businesses and communities along M-25."
About M-25: Michigan’s First Scenic Highway
M-25, designated as Michigan's first scenic highway, offers a 147-mile journey from Port Huron to Bay City. This two-lane trunk line guides travelers through some of Michigan's most scenic landscapes and charming towns. From the shimmering waters of Lake Huron to the quaint streets of small-town America, M-25 promises a unique scenic adventure.
Group Features:
Historical Insights:
The group provides detailed explorations of the historical landmarks and lesser-known stories of the towns along M-25, bringing history to life.
Event Updates:
Members can stay informed about upcoming events, festivals, and community gatherings along the highway.
Attractions and Activities:
Discover must-see tourist attractions, outdoor activities, dining spots, and more in Michigan's Thumb region.
Road Trip Tips:
The group serves as a resource for road trip tips, including biker-friendly stops, scenic turn-offs, and rest areas.
Community Posts:
Members are encouraged to share their experiences, favorite spots, and travel tips.
Joining Information
Those interested in joining the group can visit the "History & Fun Along Michigan’s M-25" Facebook page and click "Join." Membership provides access to a wealth of information, stories, and tips from fellow enthusiasts passionate about M-25.
About Thumbwind Publications
Thumbwind Publications is dedicated to promoting the rich history and scenic beauty of Michigan's Thumb region. Through various platforms, including social media and online articles, Thumbwind Publications aims to educate and inspire residents and visitors alike.
