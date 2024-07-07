Public Notice: PY2024 Annual Action Plan Available for Public Review and Comment

The Northern Marianas Housing Corporation (NMHC) announces the availability for public review and comment, the Program Year 2024 Annual Action Plan (AAP).

The AAP is mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Office of Community Planning and Development, for the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds received by NMHC. NMHC is the Grantee of these HUD funds. NMHC administers CDBG, HOME, and ESG programs on behalf of the CNMI.

The PY2024 AAP identifies NMHC’s proposed use of HUD PY2024 CDBG, HOME, HTF and ESG funds totaling $1,493,326.89. A detailed list of the proposed projects and activities are shown below.

The AAP will be available electronically on NMHC’s website at www.nmhcgov.net. If you would like to obtain a copy or require additional information, please contact Zenie P. Mafnas, Deputy Corporate Director at 234-6866 or by email at deputydirector@nmhcgov.net.

NMHC is inviting the public to comment on the proposed AAP. Public Hearings will be held on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. See detail below: Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 5:00 pm at the NMHC Main Office Conference Room, Garapan; Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 5:00 p.m. at the Tinian Field Office, San Jose Tinian; and on Thursday, July 25, 2024, 5:00 p.m. at the Rota Field Office, Sinapalo Ill, Rota.

Any person(s), agency, or organization wishing to comment on the AAP are encouraged to do so by submitting written comments to the NMHC main office at Garapan, Saipan, and/or to the Rota and Tinian Field Offices, no later than 4:30 pm Friday, August 8, 2024. Written comments may also be submitted via facsimile at (670)234-9021 or by submitting via email to deputydirector@nmhcgov.net. Comments must be received no later than 4:30 pm Friday, August 8, 2024. Should you require special accommodations, please contact Ms. Mafnas, at the NMHC main office, at 670-234-6866.

Jesse S. Palacios

Corporate Director

This ad is paid for by NMHC with HUD CPD funds