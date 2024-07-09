NYC Women Turn Up The Heat with Single First Responders at "Rescue Me" Parties

Photo Credit: Lena Wilson NYC Women Mix and Mingle with Eligible First Responders at "Rescue Me" Parties Single and the City's "Rescue Me" First Responder Singles Party

NYC, NY, USA, July 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NYC-based events company, Single and the City, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone. Since its inception in 2008, their iconic "Rescue Me" singles party has connected single women with NYC’s most-eligible first responders, resulting in several marriages, long-term relationships, and countless first dates and hook ups. Fast-forward sixteen years later and the dating service is now gearing up to host their 100th "Rescue Me" party, and inviting attendees to join them for this landmark event Friday, July 26th, at the newly opened firefighter-owned venue, Housewatch.Founder Amber Soletti says, “Following a recent feature on ‘The Comments Section’ by Brett Cooper and a viral TikTok from influencer @RachelBrann , registrations have surged and this singles party is literally on fire. We’ve never seen such overwhelming interest from both women and first responders. Hosting our 100th event at Housewatch, a new venue owned by firefighters makes it even more special!”Housewatch, formerly Gamma Lounge located at 50 Avenue B is owned by firefighters from the 4th Battalion: Jit Rexha (L-18), Harry Antonopoulos (retired L-18), Rich Varela (L-11) and Omar Barriga (E-40). "Many of us attended this event when we were single," says Barriga. "We are thrilled to be hosting it at our new East Village venue and expect a great turn-out. Guys really look forward to these events, they're always a great time."The event is open to women of all professions and men that are active duty and retired first responders (firefighters, EMS, cops and military) with valid agency ID. You must be at least 21 to attend. First responders drink free the first hour of the event.Attendees will enjoy a casual evening of mingling with New York’s bravest, complete with drink specials and complimentary appetizers. Fun icebreakers will help facilitate introductions, while DJ Trey Nice spins Top 40 and Hip Hop tunes into the early morning. Photographer Bernadeta Serafin will capture all the fun and debauchery of the night.Event Details:Date: Friday, July 26th 2004Time: Doors open at 8:00 PM and goes till 1amLocation: Housewatch (formerly Gamma Lounge), 50 Avenue B (East Village)Registration & Cost:Women: $25.00 online / $30.00 at the door (pending availability)Active Duty and Retired First Responders with valid agency ID: $15.00 online / or $20 at the doorNext Party Dates:Thursday, August 29th at Katch AstoriaThursday, September 26th at The DeanAbout Single and the City:Single and the City is revolutionizing the dating experience for savvy, city-dwelling singles. Their unique approach focuses on themed parties and events centered around people’s dating deal-breakers; think physical, professional, political preferences, and more. By bringing together singles based on shared interests, backgrounds, and quirks, Single and the City achieves higher match rates than traditional events solely based on age range. Whether attending themed singles parties, speed dating, or networking events, they're setting you up to meet the love of your night and maybe more. Learn more at SingleAndTheCity.com.

