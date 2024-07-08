Submit Release
Grenadian Educator Developed a Workbook for New Teachers

New teachers who are just starting out often wish they knew what questions to ask and how to seek guidance from experienced colleagues and leaders.

"Incorporating it in staff meetings or between professional development training is perfect." New teachers are also encouraged to purchase it for personal enrichment.
— Roslyn A. Douglas
ST. GEORGE'S, GRENADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experienced educator and new author, Grenadian Roslyn A. Douglas, is pleased to announce the release of her resource workbook, Educational Perspectives + 45 Guided Reflections: Ideal for Small Group Professional Development Sessions, now available on Amazon and locally. This affordable workbook is designed to support integrating new teachers into school communities through guided conversations.

"Think back to when you were a new teacher. I'm sure you can remember how you felt, and you may have wished you had more support from veteran teachers, principal, dean, or chair," says Douglas. "Well, you can provide that support to your newest team members. Incorporating it in staff meetings or in between professional development training is perfect.” New teachers are also encouraged to purchase it for personal enrichment.

Scholars such as Aydın (2021), Fernández-Batanero et al. (2021), Ginsburg (2022), and Sunubi (2022) have documented the challenges new teachers frequently face, including feelings of teaching anxiety. Even though qualified and having attended professional development sessions, new teachers can still feel ill-prepared, unsure of where to turn with questions, or, at times, overwhelmed by the pressures of standardized testing and managing student/parent relationships. Research shows that providing intentional support is critical to addressing these issues.

With its guided questions and reflections, this resource can be invaluable for facilitating that support. The " Educational Perspectives + 45 Guided Reflections: Ideal for Small Group Professional Development Sessions " workbook is available on Amazon for $15 plus shipping. It is an invaluable resource for principals looking to invest in developing and retaining their newest teaching staff.

This workbook empowers and supports new educators as they integrate into the school community.

