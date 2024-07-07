Submit Release
Official Media Statement: Beryl Updates

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

July 7, 2024

In anticipation of projected impacts from storm Beryl, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is closing some coastal sites, opening camping spaces to shelter evacuees and preparing personnel and resources to assist with search and rescue operations.

State Parks

Several Texas state parks along the coast are closing and evacuating visitors. Please visit the Texas State Parks Alert Map for the latest updates at https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/parks-map.

TPWD will provide free Texas state park campsites outside the affected area to evacuees fleeing the storm. Evacuees can check the Texas State Parks Alert Map to see which sites are open for visitors. At this time, free entry applies to campsites only and does not include day-use sites, cabins or lodges.

 TPWD will maintain normal state park rules and regulations for evacuees and their animals.  Please visit the Texas Register website for the full list.

Texas State Park customers affected by closures can contact the Customer Service Center at ICPR@tpwd.texas.gov.

Law Enforcement

Texas Game Wardens and Texas State Park Police have personnel and assets prepared and ready to deploy for search and rescue operations and to assist local agencies with security. TPWD law enforcement is also coordinating with the State Operations Center and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

