Vanna White’s Brother, Chip White to Launch New Podcast 'Relatively Famous'

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, July 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chip White and Nelco Media, Inc., a leader in building and developing live TV and podcast workflows, proudly announces the launch of a new podcast, Relatively Famous. Hosted by Chip White, the brother of Wheel of Fortune ’s iconic letter turner Vanna White , this podcast dives into the lives of relatives of famous individuals, exploring their unique stories and experiences.Relatively Famous ( http://www.relativelyfamous.net ) aims to provide listeners a captivating glimpse into the lives of those who stand in the shadow of celebrity . As someone who understands this dynamic firsthand, Chip White brings a unique perspective to his interviews with siblings, parents, cousins, nieces, nephews, and children of entertainment, sports, music, and political stars.“Vanna’s 40+ years on Wheel of Fortune have offered me some amazing opportunities to stand inside the ropes of stardom and witness both the perks and pitfalls it brings,” said Chip. “I love hearing and sharing the stories of others like me who strive to navigate their journey in the starlight of a very public relative.”Upcoming episodes of Relatively Famous will feature intriguing conversations with relatives of Johnny Carson, Elvira, Vanna White, Lyle Lovett, David & Shaun Cassidy, and many other notable celebrities. Each approximately 30-minute episode provides a personal glimpse into the world of someone famous and offers insights into their relatives' experiences from the edge of celebrity.Fans of the podcast can contact Philip Nelson at Philip@NelcoMedia.net to provide feedback, share ideas, or inquire about becoming a guest on the show.To listen to Relatively Famous, visitSpotify https://open.spotify.com/show/2xlf3e4BouD3uV9XAEszc9 YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@RelativelyFamousPodcast Follow Relatively Famous on social media for the latest updates and exclusive content:• Website: http://www.RelativelyFamous.net About Chip White: Chip is an acclaimed tv and film producer based in San Antonio, TX. A surfer boy from South Carolina, Chip has lived and worked all over the US. Always up for a new adventure Chip followed his wife’s dream to move back to Texas. He now lives what he calls the Carolina Cowboy lifestyle. Chip has a knack for uncovering the human stories behind the headlines, making him a trusted and beloved voice in podcasting.About Nelco Media: Nelco Media is a San Antonio-based boutique broadcast integrator. Founder, Philip Nelson has been the steaming workflow designer for the top entertainment brands and podcasters including, MTV Video Music Awards, Miss Universe Pageant, NBA, NFL, NHL and more.

