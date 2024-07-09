Teach the Future Celebrates Teaching Youth Futures Literacy for 10 years, Announces Leadership Transition
Peter Bishop discusses futures thinking with international students at Budapest Business University, 2024
We need to redesign our education system for the future, to prepare our professionals and youth to anticipate the future, and to influence it with the hope that they can make a difference.”SACRAMENTO, CA, US, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a fast-changing world, it’s more important than ever to prepare the next generation to embrace change and to start thinking long-term to address the issues they’ll face as adults.
— Peter Bishop
That’s the mission of Teach the Future, a global nonprofit organization based in the U.S., which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in bringing futures thinking skills to students and educators.
The organization has had an enormous impact in including the future in the curriculums of schools throughout the world, as demonstrated in its 10-Year Report. Teach the Future is preparing for a new chapter, as its founder, Dr. Peter Bishop, is handing over the leadership to a trusted executive team from the organization. Rosa Alegría, Lisa Giuliani, and Lourdes Rodríguez will be in charge of leading the path to this new era.
What is Futures Literacy?
Futures literacy is an innovative discipline that helps to understand, navigate, influence, and create change. It is essential to prepare young people for an uncertain, complex, and rapidly changing world.
“Our vision is that schools include the future as a regular part of their curriculum, just as they include the past.”— Dr. Peter Bishop, Teach the Future 's Founder
10-Year Review: Celebrating Achievements while Creating a Better Future
From its early roots at the University of Houston to becoming a global organization with a network of 30+ Hubs around the world, Teach the Future has made its mark in promoting futures literacy. Programs such as World Futures Day - Young Voices and Next Generation Foresight Practitioners - Young Voices are particularly exciting, as they involve young people in shaping their preferred future. Teaching tools and educational resources like the Futures Thinking Playbook and its video series, enhance teachers' work and classroom experiences.
Learn more about Teach the Future and their full decade of work through their 10-year review, download this document here: https://www.teachthefuture.org/reports
Leadership Transition
Dr. Peter Bishop has founded Teach the Future and has led the nonprofit for the past 10 years by providing a firm foundation, headlining annual events, developing and supporting the Hubs, and inspiring a network of change leaders and talented teachers.
While futures literacy remains his passion, over the next year, he will transition to focusing on educational development and teaching, turning over the leadership and management of the organization to a Board and an Executive team that have been with him for years. The executive team, a dedicated team of futurists and educators, will take Teach the Future into the next phase. The team is composed of Rosa Alegria, a Brazilian futurist, who has been leading the most successful hub in the network, Lisa Giuliani, working between the US and Italy, who has been responsible for the Global Youth Initiatives and Lourdes Rodríguez, Global Hubs Director and Institutional Relations, based in Spain.
“It has been a privilege, over the last 40 years, to introduce the world to new ways of anticipating and influencing the future, first for career professionals at the University of Houston and now for young people around the world. We need to redesign our education system for the future, to prepare our professionals and the younger generations to anticipate the uncertain future and to influence it with the hope and with the confidence that they can make a difference.”—Peter Bishop
“Peter Bishop is a pioneer in futures literacy. It is a great honor and pleasure to contribute to an organization dedicated to serving future generations with a strong foundation. As Teach the Future looks ahead, we see immense promise and possibility and extend our gratitude to Dr. Bishop for his significant contributions and inspiration, including founding this organization.”—Teach the Future’s Executive Team.
About Teach the Future
Teach the Future is a global non-profit movement that promotes ‘futures literacy’ as a life skill for students and educators. Visit TeachtheFuture.org or email hello@teachthefuture.org.
