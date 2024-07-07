A UMN Graduate Takes on a Key Role at an Icelandic Health-Tech Startup
A University of Minnesota graduate, is making strides in the business world as the newly appointed Marketing Manager at NeckCare.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, July 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucy Bichakhchyan, a recent graduate of the University of Minnesota, is making strides in the business world as the newly appointed Marketing Manager at NeckCare, an innovative health-tech startup founded in Iceland, now headquartered in Minneapolis. This achievement marks a significant milestone in her career, attesting to the power of education and global experiences.
Lucy's story, as she puts it, "is not really special." Originally from Armenia, she first arrived in Minnesota as a State Department-sponsored FLEX exchange student from 2012 to 2013 and attended Saint Paul Central High School.
Her experience in Minnesota motivated her to return and pursue higher education. Lucy graduated with a BA in English language and Communications from the American University of Armenia before completing her MS at the University of Minnesota. Now, she is stepping into a pivotal role at NeckCare, a company at the forefront of medical innovation. At NeckCare, Lucy will lead US and Canada marketing efforts, bringing her expertise in management and technology to the company. "I am thrilled to work in a startup, as startups are my passion. My research and expertise focus on effective team dynamics, particularly within startup leadership. Being selected by an Icelandic company is a distinct honor. I have always thrived in multicultural settings, collaborating with individuals from diverse backgrounds, including Koreans, Russians, Americans, Ukrainians, and Armenians. I am truly grateful for the trust placed in me by the Icelandic team." says Lucy.
In addition to her professional endeavors, Lucy is also working on her book titled "How to Help Your Boss Suck Less." This project, rooted in her research on leadership and management, aims to provide insights on creating better, more effective leaders and strategies for managing up. While still in its early stages, the book reflects Lucy's commitment to improving workplace dynamics and leadership practices.
Lucy's journey from Armenia to the US, her academic achievements, and her new role at NeckCare highlight the opportunities that arise from embracing education and global experiences. Her story exemplifies the profound impact of international education programs and the lifelong benefits of continuous learning.
For more information about Lucy Bichakhchyan and her role at NeckCare, please contact:
Lucy Bichakhchyan
Marketing Manager
lucy@neckcare.com
+16513479128
About Neckare
NeckCare™ is a health-tech company that has developed a unique and patented technology to objectively assess the cervical spine for potential impairment.
Lucy Bichakhchyan
NeckCare
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
What is NeckCare?