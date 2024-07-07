Submit Release
Official Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry, 7 to 8 July 2024

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 7 to 8 July 2024. This is Minister Sabry’s first visit to Singapore as Foreign Minister. The visit reaffirms the close ties between Singapore and Sri Lanka and builds on the positive momentum of high-level exchanges between the two countries.

 

  Minister Sabry will call on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and be hosted to lunch by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. He will also meet Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

7 JULY 2024

