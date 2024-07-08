Alander Lee Pulliam Jr. announces 98.8FM Gospel Radio rebrand & scholarship program for high school students
Get ready for a new wave of Christian entertainment! Alander Lee Pulliam Jr. introduces rebranded 98.8FM Gospel Radio, available online and on-air.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alander Lee Pulliam Jr., a multifaceted entrepreneur and entertainment industry veteran, is proud to announce the rebranding of his FM radio station, 98.8FM Gospel Radio, as a beacon of truth and inspiration for Christian believers. As the founder and CEO of 98 Media company, Pulliam is committed to providing a platform where Christian believers can find inspiration, guidance, and support to stay true to their faith.
In partnership with Love Mercy and SoulFood, a Christian restaurant that serves everyone with love, mercy, and compassion, Pulliam is excited to launch a scholarship program for high school students involved in the entertainment industry who are believers. The scholarship program aims to provide resources and support to help students maintain their purity while pursuing their passions.
The rebranded 98.8FM Gospel Radio is now available on most internet radio platforms and can be accessed at www.98fmradio.org. With over 16 books to his credit, ranging from law to music to artificial intelligence and more, Pulliam's literary expertise has earned him recognition as one of the Top 25 Marketing Innovators in the World in 2015.
As an executive in the entertainment industry, Pulliam has worked on TV shows and movies, from producing to investing. His extensive experience has allowed him to develop a keen understanding of what it takes to succeed in the competitive entertainment landscape. Now, he is focused on developing ABM Streams APP, a revolutionary platform that allows anyone to monetize their content by streaming anything and everything that can be streamed.
"We believe that every young person deserves access to resources that will help them maintain their integrity and stay true to their faith," said Alander Lee Pulliam Jr., founder and CEO of 98 Media company. "Our rebranded station is dedicated to providing a platform where Christian believers can find inspiration, guidance, and support to stay grounded in their faith."
Love Mercy and SoulFood, the Christian restaurant partner in this initiative, is dedicated to serving everyone with love, mercy, and compassion. Their mission is to provide a warm and welcoming environment where people can come together to enjoy good food and fellowship.
The rebranded 98.8FM Gospel Radio will feature a diverse range of programming, including music from various genres, devotionals, podcasts, and more. The station's mission is to provide a platform for young people in the entertainment industry to stay true to their values while navigating the complexities of their careers.
To further this mission, Pulliam is working with numerous artists across various genres, including some of the most successful artists of the mid-2000s era of music. His extensive network of connections has allowed him to bring together a diverse range of talent and provide opportunities for emerging artists.
The ABM Streams APP is also an integral part of Pulliam's plans for empowering Christian artists and creators. The app allows users to monetize their content by streaming anything and everything that can be streamed, providing a new avenue for creators to earn income while staying true to their faith.
"I am thrilled to launch this new chapter in my career and provide a platform for Christian believers in the entertainment industry," said Pulliam. "I believe that by providing resources and support, we can help young people maintain their integrity and stay true to their faith while pursuing their passions."
For more information about 98.8FM Gospel Radio or ABM Go Networks, please visit www.98fmradio.org.
