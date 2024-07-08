Scout Space Selected to Join DARPA’s BRIDGES Consortium for Space Superiority
To Advance Autonomous In-Space Threat Response for Space Superiority
Resilient flight software is imperative to maintaining space superiority and a competitive advantage over adversaries, ensuring seamless operations and bolstering strategic capabilities”RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scout Space Inc., a leading in-space observation service provider focused on space security and comprehensive Space Domain Awareness (SDA), today announced its selection to join the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Bringing Classified Innovation to Defense and Government Systems (BRIDGES) Consortium.
— Philip Hover-Smoot, CEO of Scout Space
DARPA selected Scout based on the company’s proposal outlining its approach to collaborating on “Advancing Autonomous In-Space Threat Response for Space Superiority.”
The BRIDGES Consortium aims to mitigate the timelines that can potentially limit the Department of Defense's (DoD) ability to rapidly procure and employ innovative technology. The Consortium will sponsor Scout for a facility clearance, providing access to classified work areas and networks. Additionally, Scout will participate in quarterly, in-person meetings to interact with government personnel at classified levels.
"Resilient flight software is imperative to maintaining space superiority and a competitive advantage over adversaries, ensuring seamless operations and bolstering strategic capabilities," said Philip Hover-Smoot, CEO of Scout Space. “We are excited to support the development of novel technologies for the Department of Defense and look forward to being a strategic partner for the U.S. Government. Scout is committed to navigating the intricacies of space superiority while overcoming the technological challenges that define this critical frontier. We aim to provide solutions that lay the foundation for future advancements, ensuring a resilient and adaptive framework for maintaining dominance in the space domain.”
Scout is dedicated to supporting the continued pursuit of U.S. space superiority by overcoming technological hurdles. The company remains at the forefront of advancements in satellite self-protection, addressing challenges such as in-situ threat assessment and mitigation, space debris management, and the integration of cutting-edge defensive measures.
About Scout Space
Scout Space was founded in 2019 with the mission to enable a new era of space safety and transparency. Scout’s in-space products and services, first launched in 2021, allow spacecraft to see and understand things around them. The orbital distributed sensor network developed by Scout will significantly improve Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and ensure responsible use of the space environment. The company is a Techstars, MassChallenge, and venture-backed startup with ongoing government and commercial contracts. Scout holds the Established® 2021 Startup of the Year® title. For more information, visit www.scout.space.
