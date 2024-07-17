INNOCN Introduces Prime Day Deals on Advanced Ultrawide Monitors
EINPresswire.com/ -- As Prime Day approaches, INNOCN is thrilled to unveil exclusive savings on its cutting-edge 49-inch Ultrawide Monitors, featuring the 49C1G and the 49C1R models. We have unlocked a wide selection of monitors on sale, ensuring all our beloved customers can find the perfect match for their needs.
Discover the INNOCN 49C1G, now available for $599.99 (originally $749.99) during Prime Day with a $150 off. Designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience, the 49C1G features a premium VA panel with double FHD 1080p resolution and a curved ultrawide design. This panoramic 32:9 aspect ratio brings games and content to life with remarkable detail and depth. Get an additional 5% discount, use the code 49C1GUMT.
Equipped with Adaptive-Sync and HDR 400 technology, the 49C1G ensures smooth visuals and vibrant colors, catering to the needs of gamers and professionals alike. Its versatile connectivity options, including USB Type-C, DP, and HDMI, provide seamless integration with a variety of devices, enhancing both productivity and entertainment.
Ideal for multitasking and immersive gaming experiences, the 49C1G is crafted to elevate your digital workspace with enhanced clarity and comfort. Explore the innovation behind the INNOCN 49C1G and discover a new standard in ultrawide monitor technology.
Avail the product in this link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BY199WV7
Introducing the INNOCN 49C1R, priced at $679.99 (originally $874.99) exclusively for Prime Day giving you $195 off savings. A standout in its lineup of ultrawide monitors designed for superior performance and immersive experiences. Featuring a premium VA panel with double 5120x1440 resolution and a curved ultrawide format, the 49C1R offers an expansive view ideal for multitasking and intense gaming sessions.
With Adaptive-Sync and HDR 400 technology, the 49C1R delivers exceptional color accuracy and smooth motion, ensuring vivid visuals that captivate users. Its comprehensive connectivity options, including USB Type-C, DP, HDMI, and more, facilitate seamless integration with laptops, consoles, and other devices, enhancing productivity and entertainment.
Crafted to reduce eye strain and enhance comfort, the 49C1R is engineered to elevate your digital experience with unparalleled clarity and detail. Explore the advanced features and superior craftsmanship of the INNOCN 49C1R and discover a new level of performance in ultrawide monitors. To check and avail the product, visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BXZY18SB
Explore these exceptional monitors and elevate your digital experience with INNOCN's Prime Day offers, available for a limited time. Visit the INNOCN amazon store and discover a lot of deals and promos you'll surely would not want to miss!
About INNOCN
Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create elite monitors that deliver the best viewing
experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN
continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.
For more information, visit https://www.innocn.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Official Website: https://www.innocn.com
Email: marketing@innocn.com
Media Relations
