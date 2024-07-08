BRYANT REID FORMER VP OF A&R AT LAFACE RECORDS WHO DISCOVERED POP ICON USHER IS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR 13TH ANNUAL GALA
The President's Lifetime Achievement Award recognition from the White House, signed by President Joe Biden, in acknowledgment of outstanding community service.
SEE SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING DO SOMETHING HELP”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna’s House
— ARTHUR KIM ROBINSON
Eva Miles
214-650-7065
orginfo@awayoutproject.org
Anna’s House Shelter is excited to invite you to our 13th Annual Gala. This year’s gala will feature Keynote Speaker Music Executive Bryant Reid founder and CEO of the Reid Foundation for Lupus. Bryant is the former Senior Vice President of A&R at LaFace and Atlantic Records and was instrumental in finding Usher, cultivating and working with some of the biggest acts of that time including the 7X Grammy award-winning artist Toni Braxton.
Mr. Reid is also this year’s recipient of The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for outstanding community service contributions. As a 2024 awardee, he will receive a personalized certificate, as well as a congratulatory letter from the White House, signed by President Joe Biden.
The Gala will be hosted by Veda Loca of Radio One (Majic 94.5, sister station of 97.9) The Gala is on October 5, 2024 Anna’s House Shelter Founder and Executive Director Eva Miles is committed to providing emergency shelter and support services to individuals and families escaping domestic violence.
By offering a haven and comprehensive resources, Anna's House Shelter empowers survivors to rebuild their lives, regain self-confidence, and break the cycle of domestic violence. “We see so many women escaping domestic violence don’t have a voice, Anna’s House is that voice that allows them to be heard,” says Eva Miles.
The evening kicks off with a PURPLE CARPET and VIP reception at 6PM, with interviews, music, hors d’oeuvres As the evening continues you will enjoy a plated dinner, live music, learn more about the work Anna’s House Shelter does to provide emergency shelter and support to those escaping domestic violence from our Grand Ambassadors The Honorable Kim Brown (State District Judge Dallas) and Sir Shefik Macauley Media personality and creator of Shefik presents Invocation. To further support the cause, guests can participate in a silent auction, with all proceeds going towards Anna's House Shelter. The gala will conclude with an exhilarating celebration of live music and dancing, ensuring a memorable night.
Please see attached Gala details with dates, times and additional information.
Anna’s House Shelter 13th Annual Gala will be held at:
Hilton Hotel – Richardson
701 East Campbell Road
Richardson, TX 75081
###
Eva Miles
Communities of Tomorrow dfw
+1 214-650-7065
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram