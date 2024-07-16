INNOCN Highlights Prime Day Deals on Cutting-Edge OLED Monitors
EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOCN is pleased to announce significant discounts on its advanced OLED monitors, designed to meet the needs of gamers and professionals seeking top-tier visual performance. This Prime Day, explore the forefront of technology with INNOCN's latest offerings in advanced OLED monitors.
INNOCN 27" OLED QHD Gaming Monitor - 27A1S
Introducing the 27A1S OLED QHD Gaming Monitor, featuring a 27-inch OLED panel with 99% DCI-P3 color gamut and an impressive 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio. This monitor delivers stunning visual clarity and lifelike colors. With an ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, it ensures smooth and responsive gameplay, ideal for competitive gaming. Connect effortlessly with USB Type-C, DP, and HDMI ports, offering versatility and convenience for various devices. Enjoy tear-free gaming with AdaptiveSync and G-SYNC compatibility, complemented by integrated 20W speakers and array microphones for enhanced team communication. The monitor's sleek design includes LED atmosphere lights, enhancing your gaming setup while providing ergonomic flexibility with adjustable height, tilt, and swivel options. From its regular price of $599.99, purchase the product for just $569.99 on Prime Day by using the code 27A1SOLEDA, providing a $30 discount.
Product link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CMSVLJW2
INNOCN 15.6" OLED Portable Monitor - 15A1F
Discover portability and vibrant display quality with the INNOCN 15A1F OLED Portable Monitor. This 15.6" Full HD OLED display offers vivid colors with 100% DCI-P3 gamut and a remarkable 100000:1 contrast ratio, perfect for work and entertainment. Connect seamlessly with USB-C and Mini HDMI, ensuring compatibility with laptops, smartphones, gaming consoles, and more. Experience enhanced gaming and entertainment with HDR technology, all in a sleek and lightweight design (0.27" thin and 1.6 lbs) featuring a detachable magnetic stand for ultimate portability. Designed for comfort, it incorporates flicker-free and low blue light technologies to reduce eye strain during extended use. Avail the product for only $189.99 from it's original price of $319.88, saving $130. Plus get additional %5 discount using the code 15A1FPMT.
Product link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09T2SWBT5
As Prime Day approaches, we invite you to explore INNOCN's array of advanced OLED monitors available at discounted prices. Discover enhanced visual clarity, versatile connectivity options, and immersive features such as HDR and high refresh rates across our wide selection of monitors. Whether you're a gamer looking to enhance your gaming experience or a professional seeking precise visuals, our monitors are designed to meet diverse needs. Take advantage of these limited-time Prime Day offers to save significantly and elevate your setup. Visit INNOCN Amazon store to browse our range of monitors and find the perfect addition to your digital workspace.
About INNOCN
Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create elite monitors that deliver the best viewing experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.
For more information, visit https://www.innocn.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Official Website: https://www.innocn.com
Email: marketing@innocn.com
Media Relations
INNOCN 27" OLED QHD Gaming Monitor - 27A1S
Introducing the 27A1S OLED QHD Gaming Monitor, featuring a 27-inch OLED panel with 99% DCI-P3 color gamut and an impressive 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio. This monitor delivers stunning visual clarity and lifelike colors. With an ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, it ensures smooth and responsive gameplay, ideal for competitive gaming. Connect effortlessly with USB Type-C, DP, and HDMI ports, offering versatility and convenience for various devices. Enjoy tear-free gaming with AdaptiveSync and G-SYNC compatibility, complemented by integrated 20W speakers and array microphones for enhanced team communication. The monitor's sleek design includes LED atmosphere lights, enhancing your gaming setup while providing ergonomic flexibility with adjustable height, tilt, and swivel options. From its regular price of $599.99, purchase the product for just $569.99 on Prime Day by using the code 27A1SOLEDA, providing a $30 discount.
Product link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CMSVLJW2
INNOCN 15.6" OLED Portable Monitor - 15A1F
Discover portability and vibrant display quality with the INNOCN 15A1F OLED Portable Monitor. This 15.6" Full HD OLED display offers vivid colors with 100% DCI-P3 gamut and a remarkable 100000:1 contrast ratio, perfect for work and entertainment. Connect seamlessly with USB-C and Mini HDMI, ensuring compatibility with laptops, smartphones, gaming consoles, and more. Experience enhanced gaming and entertainment with HDR technology, all in a sleek and lightweight design (0.27" thin and 1.6 lbs) featuring a detachable magnetic stand for ultimate portability. Designed for comfort, it incorporates flicker-free and low blue light technologies to reduce eye strain during extended use. Avail the product for only $189.99 from it's original price of $319.88, saving $130. Plus get additional %5 discount using the code 15A1FPMT.
Product link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09T2SWBT5
As Prime Day approaches, we invite you to explore INNOCN's array of advanced OLED monitors available at discounted prices. Discover enhanced visual clarity, versatile connectivity options, and immersive features such as HDR and high refresh rates across our wide selection of monitors. Whether you're a gamer looking to enhance your gaming experience or a professional seeking precise visuals, our monitors are designed to meet diverse needs. Take advantage of these limited-time Prime Day offers to save significantly and elevate your setup. Visit INNOCN Amazon store to browse our range of monitors and find the perfect addition to your digital workspace.
About INNOCN
Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create elite monitors that deliver the best viewing experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.
For more information, visit https://www.innocn.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Official Website: https://www.innocn.com
Email: marketing@innocn.com
Media Relations
Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
+86 135 2886 6386
marketing@innocn.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok