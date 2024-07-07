Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market to Reach $26.8 Billion by 2026: Allied Market Research

Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market AMR

Allied Market Research forecasts the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market to grow at 9.8% CAGR,

The Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market is propelled by economic development, urbanization, and a growing emphasis on early childhood nutrition.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Market by Type, Ingredients, and Distribution Channel: Asia-Pacific Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," The Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market size was valued at $11.4 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $26.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026. According to the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, baby infant formula refers to food that purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk.

📚 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6283

The significant factor that influences a child development and growth is nutrition. Infant formula is produced for feeding babies and infants, which are under 12 months of age. Infant formula facilitates healthy growth & development of babies, improves cognitive performance and development, prevents them from allergies, and increases gastrointestinal health & immunity.

Moreover, consumer prefer to purchase infant formula from stores such as supermarkets and retail stores; however, this scenario is changing and customers are changing their perforce toward online channels. Online sales have evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies. The online sales market is expected to expand at a higher rate in the near future, owing to rapid penetration of smartphones, increase in m-commerce sales, and ease in payment options. However, the collaborative initiatives of various organizations, such as World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), have increased the overall awareness about breastfeeding among women. This in turn limits the overall revenue generation for the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market.

📍𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

The baby and infant market in the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing birth rates, rising disposable incomes, and a growing awareness of infant health and nutrition. This market encompasses a wide range of products, including baby food, infant formula, diapers, clothing, and personal care items. The diverse and dynamic nature of the Asia-Pacific region, with its varying cultural practices and economic conditions, makes it a lucrative and competitive market for both local and international brands.

📍𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

Several key factors are propelling the growth of the baby and infant market in the Asia-Pacific region. The region’s economic development has led to higher disposable incomes, allowing parents to spend more on premium and high-quality baby products. Urbanization and the rise of nuclear families have increased the demand for convenient and ready-to-use products. Additionally, there is a growing awareness of the importance of early childhood nutrition and health, driving the demand for specialized infant formula and organic baby food. Technological advancements in product development and innovative packaging solutions are also significant trends shaping the market. Moreover, e-commerce platforms and digital marketing are playing a crucial role in reaching a wider consumer base and offering personalized shopping experiences.

📍𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The baby and infant market in the Asia-Pacific region varies significantly across different countries. China, being the largest market, is characterized by a strong preference for premium and imported baby products, driven by the country’s relaxation of the one-child policy and increasing middle-class population. India, with its high birth rate, presents immense growth potential, with rising demand for affordable and high-quality baby care products. In Japan, the market is mature, with a focus on innovative and technologically advanced products that cater to the specific needs of infants. Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand are witnessing rapid market expansion due to improving economic conditions and increasing urbanization. Each of these markets offers unique opportunities and challenges, reflecting the diverse consumer preferences and regulatory landscapes in the region.

📍𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Despite the promising growth prospects, the baby and infant market in the Asia-Pacific region faces several challenges. Regulatory compliance and safety standards can be stringent and vary significantly across countries, posing hurdles for market entry and expansion. Additionally, the rising concerns over product safety and quality, particularly in relation to infant formula and baby food, require companies to maintain high standards and transparency. However, these challenges also present opportunities for innovation and differentiation. Companies can focus on developing organic, non-toxic, and eco-friendly products to cater to the health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers. Collaborations with healthcare professionals and leveraging digital platforms for consumer education and engagement can further enhance brand loyalty and market penetration.

By understanding the regional nuances and addressing the specific needs of consumers, companies can effectively navigate the complexities of the Asia-Pacific baby and infant market and capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality and innovative baby care products.

📚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6283

In addition, stakeholders are coming up with goat milk infant formula, owing to its high nutritional content and potential medicinal property. It has been recognized that the goat milk is preferable for the infant suffering from cow milk allergy and discomfort. Moreover, goat milk is considered similar to mother’s milk, as it has high amount of oligosaccharide, which helps in boosting the immune system of infants. In addition, goat milk contains A2 casein, which does not cause inflammation, hence is easily digestible for infants. Therefore, stakeholders are preferring goat milk for producing baby infant formula, which is augmenting the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market growth.

Continuous innovation in product functionality along with coherent strategies such as tailored packaging, which reflect the healthy ingredients of the baby food products allow major players in the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market to sustain in the consumer-centric market. Moreover, attractive and convenient packaging acts as a key selling point for leading manufacturers. As a result, prominent players in the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market have introduced baby food in a variety of packaging formats, including, but not limited to stand up pouches, glass & plastic containers, and cans.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• On the basis of type, the infant milk segment dominated the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market in 2017, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

• Depending on ingredient, the carbohydrate segment accounted for highest share in the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market analysis in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026.

• By distribution channel, the hypermarket segment was the major shareholder during the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula forecast period, and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026.

• Country wise, China exhibited the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market share in 2017, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula industry include Abbott, Arla Foods Amba, Campbell Soups, Dana Dairy Group Ltd., Danone, Nestle S.A., Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company LLC), Perrigo Company Plc, Heinz Baby, and Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF).

📚 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b5f18ae938cd5d5e26b9061309df2420

📝𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We have professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

📞𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (toll-free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/