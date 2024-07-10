Exciting Prime Day Savings on INNOCN Gaming Monitors
Discover Exceptional Performance and Value with INNOCN's Prime Day Monitor DealsSHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover exclusive Prime Day savings on INNOCN gaming monitors, available only on Amazon from July 16 to July 17. Immerse yourself in gaming with the INNOCN 27G1R PLUS, 27G1S PLUS, and 27G1V monitors, renowned for their high refresh rates, vibrant resolutions, and sleek designs. These monitors offer vivid visuals and seamless performance, making them ideal for gaming enthusiasts and professionals alike looking for top-tier quality at great value.
INNOCN 27G1R PLUS
Experience gaming like never before with the INNOCN 27G1R PLUS, a 27-inch 2K monitor featuring a 180Hz refresh rate. Originally $199.99, now $159.99 during Prime Day, saving you $40, plus get an additional 10% discount with code N6A8426W.
Product link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CJFPXTXG
INNOCN 27G1S PLUS
Upgrade your gaming setup with the INNOCN 27G1S PLUS, offering a 27-inch 2K display and a blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate. Normally $269.99, now $199.99 during Prime Day, saving you $70. Enjoy an extra 10% off with code 27G1SGMT.
Product link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CQ4JR6FX
INNOCN 27G1V
Discover the INNOCN 27G1V, a 27-inch 4K monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, perfect for high-resolution gaming. Originally $379.97, now $299.99 during Prime Day, saving you $80. Use code KLJNOKFR to enjoy an additional 10% off.
Product link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BNL68QGW
Why Choose INNOCN?
INNOCN monitors are designed to deliver exceptional gaming experiences with high refresh rates and vibrant resolutions. Whether you're a casual gamer or a professional, INNOCN monitors provide reliability and performance at an accessible price point.
Limited-Time Offer
Visit Amazon on July 16 and July 17 to take advantage of these special Prime Day prices on INNOCN gaming monitors. Elevate your gaming setup with INNOCN's commitment to quality and innovation.
Explore more of INNOCN's latest innovations and offerings :
Prime Day Deals 2024 - Japan: https://bit.ly/4cSi0oV
Early Prime Day + Prime Day - USA: https://bit.ly/4cw0erT
INNOCN amazon shop: https://amzn.to/4cQIze7
Vote and Win!
Share preferences and help shape the future of INNOCN monitors. Choose the perfect design for the next generation of monitors.
bit.ly/innocnpoll
About INNOCN
Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create elite monitors that deliver the best viewing experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.
For more information, visit https://www.innocn.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Official Website: https://www.innocn.com
Email: marketing@innocn.com
Media Relations
Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
+86 135 2886 6386
marketing@innocn.com
