Green Hydrogen Market to Witness Impressive Growth with Siemens Energy, Air Liquide
Stay up to date with Green Hydrogen Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Green Hydrogen market to witness a CAGR of 53.53% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Green Hydrogen Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Green Hydrogen market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
The Green Hydrogen market size is estimated to increase by USD at a CAGR of 53.53% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Siemens Energy (Germany), Air Liquide (France), Linde plc (Republic of Ireland), Nel ASA (Norway), Hydrogenics Corporation (Canada), Plug Power Inc. (United States), Ballard Power Systems Inc. (Canada), McPhy Energy S.A. (France), ITM Power plc (United Kingdom)
Definition:
Green hydrogen refers to hydrogen produced through a process that utilizes renewable energy sources, typically electrolysis powered by renewable electricity. Unlike conventional hydrogen production methods, which often rely on fossil fuels and emit carbon dioxide, green hydrogen is considered environmentally friendly and a key component in the transition to a low-carbon or zero-carbon economy.
Market Trends:
• There has been a notable increase in investments in green hydrogen production technologies, driven by growing awareness of the need for renewable energy sources and decarbonization efforts.
Market Drivers:
• Growing concerns about climate change and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are driving the transition to cleaner energy sources like green hydrogen.
Market Opportunities:
• Renewable Energy Integration: Green hydrogen can serve as a valuable means of storing and transporting renewable energy, providing opportunities for integration with renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.
Market Challenges:
1. High Production Costs: Current high costs of green hydrogen production compared to grey and blue hydrogen.
2. Infrastructure Development: Need for substantial investment in hydrogen infrastructure, including production, storage, and distribution facilities.
Market Restraints:
1. Economic Viability: Economic viability of green hydrogen compared to other renewable energy solutions and fossil fuels.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Green Hydrogen market segments by Types: by Source (Offshore, Onshore)
Detailed analysis of Green Hydrogen market segments by Applications: by Application (Steel Industry, Chemical Industry, Refineries, Transport, Power Generation, Heating)
Major Key Players of the Market: Siemens Energy (Germany), Air Liquide (France), Linde plc (Republic of Ireland), Nel ASA (Norway), Hydrogenics Corporation (Canada), Plug Power Inc. (United States), Ballard Power Systems Inc. (Canada), McPhy Energy S.A. (France), ITM Power plc (United Kingdom)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Green Hydrogen market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Green Hydrogen market.
- -To showcase the development of the Green Hydrogen market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Green Hydrogen market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Green Hydrogen market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Green Hydrogen market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global Green Hydrogen Market Breakdown by Application (Steel Industry, Chemical Industry, Refineries, Transport, Power Generation, Heating) by Technology (Alkaline Electrolysis, Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM), Electrolysis, Solid Oxide Electrolyze) by Source (Offshore, Onshore) by Energy (Wind Energy, Solar Energy, Hydropower) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
