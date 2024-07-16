INNOCN 15A1F OLED Portable Monitor Offered with Special Prime Day Promotion
Discover a Vibrant and Immersive Visual Experience with the New INNOCN 15A1FSHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOCN has introduced the 15A1F, a 15.6” Full HD Self-Lit OLED portable monitor designed for vivid, immersive viewing. Its OLED screen displays bright colors and sharp visuals, making it great for gaming and movies. With a wide color range, high contrast, and bright display, it delivers lifelike images with minimal delay. The monitor includes a magnetic stand for easy setup.
Connectivity and Compatibility:
The INNOCN 15A1F connects easily with USB C and Mini HDMI inputs, compatible with laptops, USB C smartphones, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, mini PCs, and digital cameras. It’s ready to use without any extra software.
Real HDR Portable Gaming Monitor:
Gamers can activate HDR mode on the INNOCN 15A1F for more vibrant colors and better contrasts during gameplay.
Ideal for Work and Play:
Use the INNOCN 15A1F as a second screen for laptops to boost productivity. It’s compatible with Mac and includes features to reduce screen flicker and blue light, making it comfortable for long viewing.
Portable and Convenient Design:
The INNOCN 15A1F is slim (0.27” thick) and lightweight (1.6 lbs), designed for easy carrying. It comes with a detachable magnetic stand for quick setup wherever you need it.
Special Prime Day Offer:
During Prime Day on July 16-17, get the INNOCN 15A1F OLED Portable Monitor for $189.99, down from $319.99, saving $130. Use code 15A1FPMT for an extra 5% discount. This offer is available for a limited time.
INNOCN’s 15A1F OLED monitor offers high-quality visuals in a portable package, suitable for various entertainment and professional uses.
Explore more of INNOCN's latest innovations and offerings:
Prime Day Deals 2024 - Japan: https://bit.ly/4cSi0oV
Early Prime Day + Prime Day - USA: https://bit.ly/4cw0erT
INNOCN Amazon Shop: https://amzn.to/4cQIze7 Vote to design products and win: https://bit.ly/votetodesign
Product link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09T2SWBT5
About INNOCN
Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create monitors that deliver the best viewing experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.
For more information, visit https://www.innocn.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Official Website: https://www.innocn.com
Email: marketing@innocn.com
Media Relations
Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
+86 135 2886 6386
marketing@innocn.com
