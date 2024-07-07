Stay Longer, Save More - Up to 45% Discounts on Monthly Rentals in Dubai
Deluxe Holiday Homes offers up to 45% off on extended stays. Book monthly luxury rentals online and enjoy significant savings in prime Dubai locations.
We want to make long-term stays in Dubai as seamless and enjoyable as possible.”DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deluxe Holiday Homes, a prominent vacation rentals and property management company based in Dubai, is excited to announce the launch of monthly rental options on its website. This new feature allows guests to book stays ranging from one to twelve months, with potential savings of up to 45% compared to standard nightly rates.
— CEO, Artyom Meltonyan
Deluxe Holiday Homes manages over 700 apartments, villas, and luxury properties across more than 40 prime locations in Dubai. With the new monthly rental option, guests can easily visit the Deluxe Holiday Homes website and book their monthly stay in minutes, enjoying the convenience of online booking and significant cost savings.
“Our goal is to offer maximum value and convenience for our guests,” said Artyom Meltonyan, CEO of Deluxe Holiday Homes. “The introduction of monthly rentals opens up our properties to a wider audience, providing an opportunity for extended stays in Dubai with significant cost savings.”
The properties under Deluxe Holiday Homes’ management range from affordable studios to expansive nine-bedroom luxury villas, all situated in desirable neighborhoods with access to beaches, marinas, golf courses, and other attractions. Monthly rental rates for furnished apartments in Dubai start at AED 3,900, with all utilities included—electricity, water, high-speed internet, and air conditioning—ensuring no hidden costs.
Deluxe Holiday Homes offers a wide variety of furnished apartments in Dubai for monthly stays. These properties are located in prime areas such as Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Business Bay, DIFC, Dubai Land, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai South, Creek Harbour, Sports City, Dubai Hills, Jumeirah Lake Towers, and Bluewaters Island. Guests can choose from studios to four-bedroom penthouses, catering to diverse preferences and budgets.
For those seeking more space and luxury, Deluxe Holiday Homes also manages four to seven-bedroom villas on Palm Jumeirah, featuring private swimming pools and private beach access. Additionally, the company offers nine-bedroom villas in the prestigious Emirates Hills community, providing unparalleled luxury and exclusivity.
Beyond Dubai, Deluxe Holiday Homes has expanded its portfolio to include properties in Fujairah. This includes three to six-bedroom villas on Al Dana (Dibba) with swimming pools overlooking the ocean, as well as apartments up to four bedrooms in The Address Beach Resort Fujairah, offering stunning views and premium amenities.
All properties are fully serviced and furnished, ensuring guests can enjoy a worry-free stay. Deluxe Holiday Homes provides comprehensive maintenance services and 24/7 customer support, addressing any issues promptly and ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience throughout the stay.
“We want to make long-term stays in Dubai as seamless and enjoyable as possible,” said Artyom Meltonyan, Managing Director of Deluxe Holiday Homes. “Monthly rentals offer a convenient and cost-effective solution for those looking to experience the city over an extended period, with the added benefit of substantial discounts.”
Guests booking monthly stays also enjoy exclusive perks such as bi-weekly housekeeping, discounted or complimentary airport transfers, special deals with local businesses, and a dedicated guest experience manager to assist with any needs. This comprehensive service ensures a stress-free experience, allowing guests to focus on their time in Dubai.
Deluxe Holiday Homes manages the entire rental process, from listing properties on over 60 rental sites to handling cleaning, maintenance, check-ins, payments, and 24/7 guest support. Property owners benefit from professional photography, strategic marketing, and a proven track record of maximizing rental income.
“The flexibility and cost savings of monthly rentals are significant advantages for both guests and property owners,” said Artyom Meltonyan, CEO of Deluxe Holiday Homes. “Our comprehensive management services ensure that every aspect of the rental process is handled professionally, delivering a premium experience for all parties involved.”
Monthly rentals can be booked directly through the Deluxe Holiday Homes website. For additional information or to inquire about long-term rentals exceeding twelve months, potential guests can contact Deluxe Holiday Homes via email or phone.
About Deluxe Holiday Homes:
Deluxe Holiday Homes is a leading vacation rentals and property management company based in Dubai. Founded in 2015, the company manages over 700 apartments, villas, and luxury properties across 40+ locations in Dubai. Deluxe Holiday Homes provides short and long-term rentals, property management, cleaning services, interior design, and furniture trading. The company employs over 240 people and is committed to delivering a seamless luxury experience for guests and maximizing returns for property owners.
Artyom Meltonyan
Deluxe Holiday Homes
+971 43920202
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube