INNOCN 34G1R Ultrawide Monitor Prime Day Discount Details
Prime Day Discount Highlights Innovative Features and Connectivity Options!SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOCN is excited to introduce a special promotion in celebration of Prime Day for the INNOCN 34G1R Curved Ultrawide Monitor, now available at an impressive $120 discount!
This 2024 model boasts a NEW WQHD 1440p resolution, offering an immersive 3440 x 1440 display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Perfect for enhancing both gaming and productivity, it expands your field of view to elevate your overall experience.
Featuring versatile connectivity options such as USB Type C, DP, HDMI ports, USB-B, and USB-A, the monitor ensures compatibility across a wide range of devices, including desktops, laptops, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.
Designed with user convenience in mind, the 34G1R includes an adjustable stand allowing for tilt, swivel, and height adjustments. Additionally, it incorporates a unique charger pad feature on the stand base for added functionality.
Equipped with a 2.1-channel stereo speaker system, array microphone, and ambient atmosphere light, this monitor provides an immersive audio-visual experience ideal for gaming and multimedia.
For increased productivity, the monitor supports Picture-in-Picture (PIP) and Picture-by-Picture (PBP) split-screen technology, facilitating seamless multitasking activities such as data analysis and content creation.
Don’t miss out on this exclusive Prime Day promotion to explore the enhanced capabilities of the INNOCN 34G1R Curved Ultrawide Monitor. Originally priced at $399.99, seize this opportunity to purchase it for just $279.99 and enjoy savings of $120!
Visit our product page on Amazon to learn more about this top-tier monitor: Product Link https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CDPK3YY2
Take advantage of this limited-time offer during Prime Day on July 16-17, 2024, and elevate your productivity and entertainment experience with INNOCN monitors. Discover more amazing deals at our INNOCN Amazon store: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/87926F03-57B3-4136-8F2E-A2045B5028C1
About INNOCN
Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create elite monitors that deliver the best viewing experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.
For more information, visit https://www.innocn.com
