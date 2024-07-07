SPOL delivers four new fuel hand pump to CSSI

The South Pacific Oil Limited (SPOL) recently delivered four (04) new fuel hand pumps to support the Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) fuelling depot at the Correctional Headquarters, Rove in Honiara.

SPOL Sales & Marketing Assistance Manager, Mr Daniel Totorea handed over the new hand pumps to CSSI Deputy Commissioner Operation Mr. Michael Nagu at the Correctional Headquarter.

Mr Totorea says, on behalf of the Sales & Marketing Team of SPOL, I like to extend our warmest appreciation to CSSI Management and Team in providing this hand pumps to Correctional Service Headquarter and its Provincial Correctional Centres ‘free of charge’.

He commends CSSI for the partnership and services provided to Correctional Headquarter, and the significant need of expanding to Provincial Correctional Centres fuel depot.

“The fuel services and the hand pump is a vital tool in enabling fuel for staff who works in the depot to pump fuels to shift/operational vehicles on time”, says Totorea.

Deputy Commissioner Operation Mr. Michael Nagu says, on behalf of the Office of the Commissioner and Executive, I like to take this opportunity to thanked and appreciate the Sales & Marketing Team of SPOL for providing the essential need, the fuel hand pump as ‘free of charge’ to CSSI.

He adds, SPOL is one of our key stakeholder in fuel suppliers across Correctional Centres and we value the free gift given to us today. It’s been a long standing issues that CSSI operate without pump and this gift given today will ease the issues regarding the fuel management and usage.

Ends//

CSSI Press