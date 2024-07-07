JOINT EXTERNAL EVALUATION REVIEW KICKS OFF

Solomon Islands is one of 196 Member States to have ratified the International Health Regulations Treaty (IHR-2005), toward rapidly detect and protect the world from pandemics and other public health threats of international concern. To meet its obligations to the IHR Treaty, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services kicked off the first-ever Joint External Evaluation (JEE) in Honiara this week at the Heritage Park Hotel. It requested the World Health Organisation (WHO) to assist conducting the Self-Evaluation of 19 technical areas, using a WHO standard JEE tool.

Speaking at the workshop, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Mrs Pauline McNeil emphasised the importance of the workshop to strengthen the national health security capacity. “The JEE enables us to identify the most urgent needs within our health security system, prioritize actions for enhanced preparedness and response, and mobilize necessary resources. This evaluation is a voluntary, collaborative, and multi-sectoral process. It demands the active participation and unwavering commitment of all sectors represented here”.

“We are most grateful for WHO’s support. WHO’s technical expertise and guidance are invaluable to this process,” said PS McNeil.

On behalf of the WHO Country Office Representative, Dr Howard Sobel, Mr Georgios Theocharopoulos of the Health Emergencies Program stated, “WHO enables Member States to undertake the Self-Evaluation phase of 19 technical areas including capacities of health services provision, points of entry (e.g., airports, seaports), laboratory and surveillance systems to detect and respond to public health threats.”

“National experts across many sectors were selected as technical points of contact. The identified leads coordinate and work with experts from related sectors to compile evidence to identify strengths and gaps in their capacity to respond to health emergencies,” said Mr Theocharopoulos.

A series of workshops are scheduled to develop 19 technical reports, one from each areas that will form the basis for the external evaluation review in September 2024. The JEE report is expected to be finalized and published by December 2024.

