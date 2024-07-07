15 Health Officers left for China

15 Officers from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, this week flew out of the country to the People’s Republic of China to participate in a Course on Tropical Disease Prevention and Control for Solomon Islands.

These 15 participants include Provincial Head Directors, Medical officer, Infection and Control officers, Vector Borne Disease officers, Environmental Health officers, Pharmacy officer, Neglected Tropical Disease officer, Human Resource officer, Planning officer, Nursing officer, Data Processing and Health Promotion officers.

The Training Course on Tropical Disease Prevention and Control for Solomon Islands includes: Introduction to China’s national conditions; China’s experience in poverty reduction and social progress; China’s public health system; Development and current status of immunization planning in Beijing; Experience in the prevention and control of dengue fever; Experience in the prevention and control of leprosy; Experience in malaria prevent and control in Yunnan Province; Control of imported malaria; Malaria vector investigation and control; Malaria medication policy; China’s malaria elimination strategy and plan; Diagnosis and treatment of malaria; History and prospect of artemisinin R&D; Introduction to ACT drugs in China; Malaria monitoring system and precision response in China; Prevention and control of newly emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases and hands- on training.

The Health Permanent Secretary and Health Executive yesterday farewelled the 15 officers at the airport and wishes them a fruitful participation at the training.

Mrs. Pauline McNeil, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Medical Services and her executive were at the Honiara International Airport to farewell the officers. The Permanent Secretary thanked PRC for the opportunity by providing training for these officers.

“Local capacity and enhancement for all our health workers and officers at all levels from both National and Provincial is vital for professional development and we acknowledge the opportunities that come our way and provided for by our development partners”, said Mrs. McNeil.

Ends///…