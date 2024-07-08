TV Ventriloquist April Brucker to Join "March on the RNC" Protest
Vegas Comedienne to March with AFL-CIO Milwaukee Labor Council
Donald J. Tramp and I aim to ‘Make America Fun Again’ by injecting humor into today’s political climate.”MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April Brucker, alongside her presidential puppet Donald J. Tramp, will participate in the “March on the RNC” protest on July 15, marking the opening day of the Republican National Convention (RNC).
— April Brucker
April Brucker, a prominent Las Vegas comedy headliner and television ventriloquist, has made numerous appearances on shows such as "Entertainment Tonight," "Inside Edition," "Judge Jerry," "My Strange Addiction," and "What Would You Do?” She currently hosts “April in Vegas,” a streaming TV chat show produced on location at The English Hotel, a Marriott Tribute Portfolio boutique hotel in the Las Vegas Arts District.
As a SAG-AFTRA member, Brucker was invited to march with the AFL-CIO Milwaukee Area Labor Council, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing education, legislative advocacy, publications, and labor activities for local union affiliates and their members.
“Donald J. Tramp and I aim to ‘Make America Fun Again’ by injecting humor into today’s political climate,” said Ms. Brucker. “I’m excited to bring a real dummy to the RNC.”
Brucker is celebrated for her political humor and satirical portrayal of the former U.S. President through her presidential puppet Donald J. Tramp. At the 2016 Republican National Convention, Brucker served as a celebrity spokesperson for Stand Together Against Trump (STAT), a Cleveland grassroots group of doctors, nurses, and young professionals opposing Donald Trump’s rhetoric regarding Muslims and women.
“At the 2016 RNC in Cleveland, we had plenty to say to the media about Trump’s extreme rhetoric. After eight years of Trump’s anger, lies, and vitriol, my presidential dummy will have even more to say this time around,” Brucker added.
The Milwaukee protest march is organized by the national Coalition to March on the RNC, consisting of grassroots groups and unions from across the country united to stop the Republicans’ reactionary agenda, defend reproductive rights, and demand peace, justice, and equity.
The RNC will take place from July 15-18 and is expected to draw 50,000 visitors to Milwaukee. Organizers with the Coalition to March on the RNC 2024 anticipate thousands of people to join the protest march on the convention's opening day.
**About April Brucker**
April Brucker is an American actress, author, comedienne, and ventriloquist based in Las Vegas, renowned for her political humor, satire, and presidential puppets. With an extensive background in television and live performances, April has captivated audiences worldwide. For more information, visit www.AprilBrucker.TV.
