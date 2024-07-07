Nine Inspiring Women Over 60 Pen 'Intentional Destination': A Blueprint for Empowered Living
New Book Offers Wisdom and Guidance for Purposeful Living and EmpowermentKOKOMO, IN, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly released book, Intentional Destination, authored by nine remarkable women—Alicia Mills, Brenda Wilson, Gail Dodson, Genita McKenzie, Joyce Trice, Linda Higgins, Nina Reed, Shirley Benge, and Valerie Hardeman—offers readers a compelling roadmap to living a purposeful and empowered life. Available now on Amazon, this collective work distills the wisdom and life experiences of its authors, all members of Wise Women Slay, an inspiring group of women over 60.
Intentional Destination is more than just a book; it's a journey. It captures the shared wisdom of nine women who realized through conversations and book reads that there was a lack of information on how to embrace and empower the mind, body, and spirit in their later years. Recognizing this gap, they set out to provide a roadmap for others. The book aims to guide readers, particularly women aged 40 to 90, on how to live with a destination in mind and arrive with an empowered plan.
The core message of Intentional Destination is the importance of passing on pearls of wisdom to younger generations, ensuring they are better equipped to face life's challenges. It also serves as a reminder to older women that it’s never too late to live intentionally and purposefully.
Key Events and Promotions:
Sterling Heights Festival: July 27, 2024
Private Book Club Reading and Group Discussion: August 17, 2024
Mini Women's Retreat: September 7, 2024, at Rhine Hall Event Venue, 507 N. Union Street, Kokomo, Indiana, from 3 PM to 6 PM. The retreat will feature vendors, a live DJ, snacks, and many surprises designed to empower and entertain attendees.
These events provide opportunities for collaboration, book readings with discussions, panel talks, and podcast appearances. The authors are also open to displaying their book in bookstores and teaching classes wherever a blueprint of experiences is needed.
About the Authors: The authors of Intentional Destination come from diverse professional backgrounds and have dedicated their lives to service and empowerment. Their collaboration began during the COVID-19 pandemic when they started a Zoom book club. Realizing their shared experiences and the strength of their sisterhood, they decided to write a book together. Their collective goal is to prepare younger women for the future while encouraging and uplifting each other.
Learn More and Purchase the Book: For more information about Intentional Destination and to purchase the book, visit Amazon. You can also find updates and connect with the authors on their Facebook page, Intentional Destination.
Media Inquiries: For media inquiries, interviews, and more information, please contact: Intentional Publications
125 W. South Street, Unit 2641
Indianapolis, Indiana 46206-2641
Email: weintentional9@gmail.com
Intentional Destination is a testament to the power of wisdom, sisterhood, and intentional living. Join Alicia Mills, Brenda Wilson, Gail Dodson, Genita McKenzie, Joyce Trice, Linda Higgins, Nina Reed, Shirley Benge, and Valerie Hardeman as they share their journey and inspire you to embrace your empowered path.
