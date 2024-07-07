US Tamils Congratulates Prime Minister Starmer on Election Victory : Tamils for Biden
In 2001, UK intervened by implementing counterterrorism measures to prevent Tamils from achieving victory against Lanka in their quest to regain sovereignty.
It was the British who was the last European colonization left by the Tamils by losing their sovereignty that Tamils had before the Portuguese, Dutch and then the British colonization.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamils for Biden extends a warm congratulations to Prime Minister Starmer on his recent election victory. As an organization representing the Tamil community, we express our hope that the new administration will be attentive to the challenges faced by Tamils in Sri Lanka amidst ongoing struggles.
— Tamils for Biden
Recognizing the historical injustices endured by Tamils, including loss of sovereignty under colonial rule, Tamils for Biden calls on Prime Minister Starmer to take decisive steps towards addressing the political aspirations of the Tamil people. The United Kingdom has a significant role to play in promoting justice and safeguarding the rights of the oppressed.
Tamils for Biden appeals to Prime Minister Starmer to consider international initiatives, such as engaging the International Criminal Court or establishing a tribunal, to address the longstanding grievances of Tamils. Furthermore, support for an independence referendum in Sri Lanka could provide a sustainable solution for the Tamil community.
Expressing gratitude for the support received from UK Tamils during the election, American Tamils eagerly anticipate positive actions under Prime Minister Starmer's leadership. Tamils for Biden wishes Prime Minister Starmer success in his upcoming term and looks forward to advancements over the next five years.
Here is the video of the Peabody Award-winning documentary "Sri Lanka's Killing Fields: War Crimes Unpunished:"
https://vimeo.com/36888107
---
Here is the letter that US Tamils sent to Prime Minister Starmer congratulating him on his election victory.
July 06, 2024
Prime Minister Starmer
10 Downing Street
London SW1A 2AA
UK
Dear Prime Minister Starmer,
Congratulations on your landslide victory! We, Tamils for Biden, would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to you. We are hopeful that your administration will be aware of the struggles faced by Tamils in Sri Lanka due to the ongoing genocide.
Throughout history, Tamils have suffered the loss of sovereignty under various colonial powers, including the British. We urge you to take action towards addressing the political aspirations of the Tamil people. The UK can play a crucial role in seeking justice and ensuring the rights of the oppressed.
We appeal to you to consider initiating international measures, such as involving the International Criminal Court or establishing a tribunal, to address the injustices faced by Tamils. Additionally, we urge you to support an independence referendum for Tamils in Sri Lanka to determine their future.
As American Tamils, we take pride in the support provided to you and your Labour Party by UK Tamils in the recent election. We wish you success in your term and hope for positive actions under your leadership. Best wishes for the next five years ahead!
Thank you,
Tamils for Biden
Director
Tamils for Biden
+1 914-980-1811
email us here