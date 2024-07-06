Update* Williston Barracks / Retail Theft

UPDATE TO PREVIOUS PRESS RELEASE

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1004648

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow

STATION: Williston

DATE/TIME: July 2, 2024, at approximately 1509 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, Route 15, Jericho

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Aaron Cushing

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

VICTIM: Dollar General

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 6, 2024, at approximately 1433 hours The Vermont State Police received a call from Aaron Cushing (45) turning himself in. Cushing was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 15, 2024, at 0830 hours Chittenden

COURT: Chittenden

Original Press Release Below

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1004648

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 2, 2024, at approximately 1509 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, Route 15, Jericho

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Dollar General

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 2, 2024, The Vermont State Police received a report of a theft complaint at the Dollar General in the town of Jericho. Store employees advised that a male had walked into the store, loaded a basket full of items and left without paying for them. The male was described to be roughly 5’4 , wearing a black tank top, glasses, a black and grey baseball hat, and dark navy shorts with flip flops. The store employee followed the male out of the store and saw him enter a 4-door midsized black Jeep with the basket full of items and subsequently flee from the scene. The Jeep did not have any license plates and was driven by an unidentified female heading towards Underhill.

On July 3, 2024, the Vermont State Police were provided photos of potential suspect involved in the incident. The Vermont State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two people attached to this press release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the number above and ask to speak with Trooper Shawn Morrow about the incident. People can also submit anonymous tips online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.