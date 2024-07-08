SustainAble Exchange Collaborates with SilverBills in Supporting Senior Independence
Fourth Series of EnAble Tokens - EnAble SilverBills Tokens - Supports Independence of Older Adults in All CommunitiesNEW YORK, NY, U.S.A., July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SustainAble Exchange is proud to announce its partnership with SilverBills, a trusted bill paying service for senior adults. SilverBills is a mission driven private company that provides a critical service for the well-being and independence of the senior community. Additionally, SustainAble Exchange seeks affiliation with companies that have diverse founders, management and boards; and recognizes SilverBills founder and president Marci Lobel-Esrig for her inspirational service in the senior community. This new class of EnAble Tokens - EnAble SilverBills Tokens - will provide multiple options to support SilverBills plus track the support provided to older adults and their independence.
The United Nations recognizes 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Three UN 17 SDGs apply to SilverBills’ founder, services and senior populations served. SustainAble Exchange supports Mrs. Lobel-Esrig and her accomplishments within multiple UN SDGs:
UN SDG 3 : Good Health and Well-Being
UN SDG 5 : Achieve Gender Equality and Empower All Women and Girls, and
UN SDG 10 : Reduce Inequality Within and Among Countries
SilverBills Founder and President Marci Lobel-Esrig said of the new agreement, “SilverBills is proud to join SustainAble Exchange to achieve wider distribution of our product. We are confident that this new partnership will enable us to serve more at risk clients and forge new relationships in the SustainAble Exchange ecosystem.”
SustainAble Exchange brings corporations and communities together in accelerating the adoption of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. In this series of EnAble Tokens, the actions of SustainAble Exchange members will improve the well-being and independence of seniors and our communities. “Every community benefits from the wisdom and actions of our seniors – guidance, volunteer work, history and kindness,” according to Sustain Exchange, LLC co-founder and CEO, Jon C. Ohrn. “Corporations supporting SilverBills’ service receive economic and social benefits. For example, including SilverBills as an EAP option may reduce employee stress and absence related to time away from the office assisting older parents and family. And, through the social benefits to the senior population and overall community, participating members earn EnAble SilverBills Tokens that acknowledge the outcome of their positive social actions,” added Mr. Ohrn.
In addition to the valuable service provided by SilverBills, the family of SustainAble Exchange recognizes the benefits of diversity and engaging in business with women founded companies. “Marci Lobel-Esrig founded and developed a very important enterprise that assists seniors in all communities and promotes the dignity of independent senior living. Her work is inspiring to SustainAble Exchange and our members,” said Mr. Ohrn.
About Sustain Exchange LLC, SustainAble Exchange and EnAble Tokens
Sustain Exchange's launch of SustainAble Exchange marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of sustainable commerce. By harnessing the power of EnAble Tokens and fostering a network of companies committed to positive change, SustainAble Exchange sets a new standard for conscious consumerism.
Key Features of SustainAble Exchange:
At the core of SustainAble Exchange lies the revolutionary concept of EnAble Tokens, which symbolize sustainable practices and values for people and the environment. As members generate EnAble Tokens during transactions, they contribute to the advancement of the SDGs, creating a dynamic network of companies and individuals committed to responsible business practices.
EnAble Tokens: Members can generate EnAble Tokens in transactions, promoting sustainability and supporting the 17 UN SDGs.
Network of Companies: EnAble Tokens are utilized within a network of conscientious organizations, facilitating collaboration and driving positive impact across industries.
Validation and Storage: EnAble Tokens are securely validated, stored, and valued within the SustainAble Exchange platform, promoting transparency and accountability.
Digital Wallet Integration: Member companies have the ability to integrate with a digital wallet available on consumers' mobile devices, extending the benefits of sustainable commitments into consumer loyalty and employee benefit programs.
Member Portal: Corporate members record each transaction through a member portal, ensuring transparent and immutable tracking of sustainable actions.
Visit our website today to learn more about how your organization can be a part of this groundbreaking initiative.
https://www.sustainableexchange.com
contact@sustainableexchange.com
membership@sustainableexchange.com
About SilverBills
SilverBills is a technology company that specializes in managing consumer bill payments, providing a secure and hassle-free way for individuals to ensure their bills are paid correctly and on time. Using a customer-centric approach, SilverBills aims to make the complexities and stress of bill payment a thing of the past.
https://silverbills.com
Contacts
Jon C. Ohrn, CEO and Co-Founder of Sustain Exchange LLC
jon@sustainableexchange.com
Jeff Hallstead, COO and Co-Founder of Sustain Exchange LLC
jeff@sustainableexchange.com
Nathaniel Eberhart, CEO of SilverBills
nathaniel@silverbills.com
Jon C. Ohrn
Sustain Exchange, LLC
+1 201-572-2808
jon@sustainableexchange.com